Ashes 1st Test: James Anderson to undergo scan after sustaining tightness on Day 1

The 37-year-old complained of tightness at the end of his fourth over of the first innings. He had delivered three maidens and conceded just one run before he walked back to the pavilion.

New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2019 20:18 IST
James Anderson

The England cricket team have been handed a major blow as prolific pacer James Anderson will undergo scans after sustaining tightness on his right calf on Day 1 of the opening Test against Australia in Birmingham. (ENG vs AUS 1st Test Score & Updates)

The 37-year-old complained of tightness at the end of his fourth over of the first innings. He had delivered three maidens and conceded just one run before he walked back to the pavilion. 

The pacer was rested for the one-off Test against Ireland as he was still at the time recovering from a calf injury, the MRI scan confirmed that he had torn his calf. However, Anderson returned to action as he was named in the playing XI for the opening clash of the Ashes

Anderson had suffered the injury in a county match while representing Lancashire against Durham on July 2.

Earlier, England were off to a solid start despite losing the toss and being made to field first. Stuart Broad led from the front by removing openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft before Lunch. 

Usman Khawaja's dismissal was another case of the bowler being repaid for delivering it in the channel. Chris Woakes pitched it just outside off and Khawaja edged it for Jonny Bairstow to complete a regulation catch. While Bairstow didn't seem too confident, skipper Root got the decision reviewed and it went in England's favour.

Having lost three wickets inside the first 15 overs, it was all about putting the head down and batting till stumps for Smith and Travis Head and that is exactly what the duo did as they went to lunch batting out 12 overs without handing England another wicket. 

(With IANS Inputs)

