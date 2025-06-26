Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission ISS docking today: Check details and how to watch livestream The Indian astronaut took to the skies from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:01 PM on June 25.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has been launched to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom 4 mission aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, propelled by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. The Indian astronaut lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:01 PM on June 25. The spacecraft is currently en route to the International Space Station and has executed a series of maneuvers to dock with the Harmony module of the ISS.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom 4 mission ISS docking details and how to watch livestream:

According to NASA, the Axiom 4 mission's Dragon spacecraft is slated to dock with the International Space Station’s Harmony module at 7 AM EDT (4:30 PM IST) on June 26.

Coverage of the arrival will begin at 5 AM EDT (2:30 PM IST) across Axiom Space, NASA+, and SpaceX channels. The Ax-4 livestream will showcase events as the crew docks with the space station and is welcomed by NASA’s Expedition 73 Crew during a special ceremony.

Once they arrive at the International Space Station, the private astronauts are set to spend about two weeks onboard, taking part in a combination of scientific research, outreach activities, and commercial projects.

Leading this commercial mission is Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and the current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space. She’s joined by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who serves as the pilot. Rounding out the team are two mission specialists: Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from the European Space Agency (ESA), hailing from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, representing HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit).

