Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Science
  3. Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission now targeting June 25 launch after multiple delays

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission now targeting June 25 launch after multiple delays

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom 4 mission was initially slated for launch on May 29. However, the date was repeatedly postponed, first to June 8, then to June 10, followed by June 11, and subsequently moved to June 19 and June 22.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom 4 mission gets new launch date
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom 4 mission gets new launch date Image Source : File
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station is now anticipated to launch on June 25, according to a recent announcement from NASA.  The Axiom-4 mission marks a significant return to space for India, as well as for Hungary and Poland. It was initially scheduled to lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12:01 pm IST on Wednesday, onboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. NASA stated that the agencies involved are targeting 2:31 a.m. EDT (12:01 PM IST) for the launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

The mission is led by Commander Peggy Whitson, with Shukla serving as the mission pilot. Joining them are Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu and Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, who are positioned as mission specialists. 

Earlier postponements

Originally set for lift-off on May 29, the launch was postponed multiple times due to several issues. First, it was pushed to June 8, then to June 10, and June 11, when engineers discovered a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9 rocket's boosters. Concurrently, NASA identified leaks in the aging Russian module of the International Space Station. 

Following further evaluations, the launch was rescheduled for June 19 and then June 22, but it was ultimately delayed to allow NASA to assess operations of the ISS after repairs were made to the Russian module. 

The crew is expected to launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre, traveling to the orbiting laboratory aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. NASA has indicated that the targeted docking time is approximately 7 a.m. (4:30 p.m. IST) on Thursday, June 26.

ALSO READ: 

Axiom 4: All about historic mission carrying an Indian to space after 40 years

All about SpaceX Dragon spacecraft taking Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to ISS

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: All you need to know about first Indian going to Internation Space Station
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: All scientific experiments, activities he will perform at ISS during 14-day stay
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to take Tardigrades to ISS: What is it and why ISRO wants to study them

Shubhanshu Shukla: What will India's first astronaut on ISS eat during 14-day stay?

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 launch postponed again due to liquid oxygen leak

Elon Musk voices concern over long-term safety of ISS amid Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 delay

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 astronauts to study insulin in space, aim for diabetes breakthrough
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science
Axiom 4 Shubhanshu Shukla
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\