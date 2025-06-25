Trained in Blue, Bound for the Stars: IAF lauds astronaut Shukla for Axiom-4 mission He spoke about orbiting the Earth at an incredible speed of 7.5 kilometers per second. He shared that the Tiranga on his shoulders symbolised the solidarity he felt with his fellow countrymen.

New Delhi:

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made history by embarking on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a commercial mission by Axiom Space. This mission, Axiom-4, launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:01 PM IST, following several delays. Celebratory watch parties took place around the globe, including one at Shukla's former school, City Montessori School in Lucknow, where his parents had the opportunity to witness the historic launch. Just after the launch of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to ISS, Indian Air Force Indian Air Force congratulated its air warrior.

Indian Air Force message

Indian Air Force in a statement said that Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla was embarking on a significant space mission, representing the pride of the nation by venturing beyond Earth. This mission was noted as a moment of déjà vu for India, occurring 41 years after Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma first carried the Tricolour into space. Officials stated that this mission is not merely a task but a reaffirmation of India’s continually expanding horizons.

Shukla, who hails from Lucknow, joined former NASA astronaut and Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu for this mission, which represents a significant achievement for all three nations involved. With this flight, Shukla became the first astronaut from India to travel to the ISS, marking a remarkable moment 41 years after Rakesh Sharma's groundbreaking eight-day journey in 1984 as part of the Soviet Union's Salyut-7 space station program.

In a video message, Sharma extended his greetings from India, wishing the crew an enjoyable time in space. NASA announced that the targeted docking time for the mission was set for approximately 4:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 26.

