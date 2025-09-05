ISRO successfully tests parachutes for gaganyaan crew module in Chandigarh trial ISRO has successfully conducted parachute deployment trials for the Gaganyaan crew module at Chandigarh’s RTRS facility. The tests, carried out on a rocket-sled, proved that the mortar-packed parachutes can deploy safely during high-speed re-entry.

New Delhi:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released footage of a crucial parachute test for the Gaganyaan mission, India’s ambitious human spaceflight programme. The video shows a drogue parachute deploying from a test capsule mounted on a rocket-powered sled, racing at high speed along a rail track. The 5.8-metre conical ribbon parachute, packed in a mortar system, is designed to slow down and stabilise the Gaganyaan crew module during its fiery re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

Rocket-sled trials in Chandigarh

According to ISRO, the tests were conducted between August 8 and 10, 2023, at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh. Engineers from ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) validated whether the parachute system could open safely at high speeds and withstand re-entry conditions.

The parachutes were tested under three scenarios:

Partially deployed (reefed)

Fully deployed (disreefed)

Deployed at a steep angle to simulate re-entry

Each trial was successful, marking a major qualification milestone for the Gaganyaan parachute system.

What’s next for Gaganyaan?

The Gaganyaan mission aims to send a three-member crew to a 400 km orbit for a multi-day mission, followed by splashdown in Indian waters. ISRO has already rehearsed crew module recovery operations with the Indian Navy.

Before the actual crewed mission, ISRO has planned two uncrewed demonstration flights to validate both the crew capsule and the launch vehicle. These tests will ensure the safety of astronauts and smooth mission execution. If successful, India will become the fourth nation in the world after the US, Russia and China to have an indigenous human spaceflight capability.