Oracle, Salesforce announce fresh job cuts in US as tech layoffs continue Oracle and Salesforce have announced major job cuts in the US, slashing over 700 roles across California and Seattle. While the companies call it restructuring, the move adds to a long string of tech layoffs since 2022, with thousands of workers affected.

The wave of tech layoffs that started over two years ago continues to impact major IT companies all over the world. This week, another set of layoff news surfaced where both- Oracle and Salesforce confirmed significant removal of the workforce in the US market. The companies will be eliminating hundreds of positions across California and Washington. According to state filings, the layoffs are part of broader restructuring plans as the companies shift resources toward growth areas.

Job cuts in California

In California’s Bay Area, Salesforce has cut 262 jobs in San Francisco, while Oracle has eliminated 254 roles across Redwood City, Pleasanton, and Santa Clara. Together, the two software giants are letting go of more than 500 employees in the region. The layoffs are scheduled to take effect around November 3, 2025, and have been described as permanent by both firms.

Seattle region also hit

The downsizing is not just limited to California. In the Seattle area, Salesforce has laid off 93 employees across its Bellevue and Seattle offices, while Oracle has reduced its headcount by 101 positions. These cuts bring the total to nearly 200 jobs lost in the region.

Companies call it ‘Restructuring’

Both Oracle and Salesforce have framed the move as part of a restructuring process. The companies stated that the layoffs will help them realign teams, cut costs, and channel investments into high-growth business areas such as cloud services and AI-driven solutions.

A Salesforce spokesperson said, “We continuously assess our structure and rebalance as needed to best serve our customers and fuel growth areas.”

Layoffs add to on-going toll

These fresh cuts add to a growing number of job losses in the tech industry. Since 2022, Oracle has laid off 744 employees in the Bay Area alone, while Salesforce has eliminated over 1,450 positions in the same region. Industry analysts say the trend reflects the ongoing shift in priorities as software companies adapt to changing market conditions and rising competition.