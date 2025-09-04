Instagram Reels to get Picture-in-Picture mode to boost engagement Instagram is testing a new Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for Reels, which will let users continue watching videos in a floating window while texting, browsing, or using other apps. The feature, similar to YouTube and TikTok’s PiP, aims to improve multitasking, boost engagement, and more.

Meta, one of the leading names in the social media universe, is reportedly working on a much-requested feature for Instagram: Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for Reels. The new feature is expected to start its testing phase with a limited group of users. It will further enable videos to play in a small, resizable window on top of other apps, enabling people to multitask while continuing to enjoy their favourite Reels.

The functionality was first spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, who shared screenshots on Threads, showing how PiP would work on Instagram.

How Picture-in-Picture works

With PiP enabled, users can shrink a Reel into a floating window that remains on the screen even while switching between apps. This means you can reply to WhatsApp messages, scroll through Twitter, browse Chrome, or even open your gallery without pausing your video.

The feature functions very similarly to what is already available on YouTube and TikTok, making Reels consumption more flexible and less restrictive.

Why is it good for the users and creators

For users, PiP removes the need to stay locked inside Instagram just to finish watching a video. This can make longer Reels more enjoyable, as viewers won’t feel pressured to either skip or leave midway. It also helps combat shorter attention spans by keeping videos running while multitasking.

For creators, this feature could lead to higher engagement and watch time, reducing drop-offs and helping videos reach wider audiences. Longer Reels in particular stand to benefit as viewers are more likely to finish them even while busy with other tasks.

Not the first time PiP was hinted at

Instagram head Adam Mosseri had earlier suggested that the team was exploring the possibility of PiP for Reels. However, the current rollout is still in testing mode, and there is no official timeline for a global release.

While Meta often experiments with new features, not all of them see a full rollout. Still, if successful, PiP could prove to be one of the most impactful updates for Instagram’s video experience, keeping the platform competitive with TikTok and YouTube.