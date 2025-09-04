Google introduces AI-powered virtual fitting room with price tracking tools Google has come up with several AI features, out of which will let you try on clothes virtually. This will help the shoppers to make smart purchases, without wasting time trying multiple outfits.

Google, one of the leading tech giants, has rolled out a new set of AI-powered shopping features in the US market, including a virtual try-on app named Doppl. The feature enables users to upload a photo and see how clothes would look on their own body, making online shopping more personal and accurate. Alongside this, Google has improved price-tracking tools and AI-driven fashion search queries to enhance the overall shopping experience.

AI Virtual try-on with Doppl

As reported by Mashable India, Google’s biggest update is the launch of Doppl, a virtual fitting room app that lets shoppers try on clothes digitally.

How to use this feature?

By uploading a full-length photo, users could see a realistic preview of how an outfit would fit their body shape.

They could also flip through styles, save favourites and even share outfit previews with friends before deciding to purchase.

This innovation bridges the gap between online and offline shopping by giving buyers more confidence and reducing the chances of product returns.

Smarter price tracking tools

Along with virtual try-ons, Google has further enhanced its price-tracking system. Shoppers can now set alerts for specific items based on size, colour, and budget. Google will notify them when the product matches their desired price, thanks to its Shopping Graph that scans the web for the best deals. This ensures users don’t have to keep checking multiple sites for discounts.

AI-powered fashion search

Google is also making fashion searches more conversational and accurate. Shoppers can now type phrases like ‘affordable floral maxi dress’ or ‘oversized hoodie under USD 30’ to find relevant options quickly. This natural language search makes it easier for users to discover clothing that fits their preferences.

Global availability soon

Currently available in the US, these features are expected to expand to more countries, including India, in the future. By combining AI personalisation, deal tracking, and natural search, Google is set to redefine how people shop online.