Where to buy certified refurbished Google Pixel phones in India?

India’s refurbished smartphone industry is expanding at record speed, projected to hit USD 10 billion by 2026, as per the report (by Redseer). This growth is fueled by consumer demand for affordable premium devices and sustainable technology options. By extending the lifecycle of gadgets, refurbished phones also help reduce e-waste and support a circular economy. People are willing to buy premium handsets from leading tech players, and Google has recently joined hands with Cashify, India's re-commerce platform and become the certified partner to sell the refurbished Pixel handsets in the Indian market.

Google and Cashify join hands for refurbished Pixel handsets

Cashify has become Google’s official authorised partner for refurbished Pixel devices in India. Every refurbished Pixel phone is renewed with Google-approved spares and goes through stringent quality checks. To give buyers confidence, each device comes with a one-year Cashify warranty.

Where and when to buy refurbished Pixel phones

Starting from today (September 3, 2025), Indian customers will be able to purchase the refurbished Pixel smartphones via the Cashify app, from their official website, and they can select from the offline stores. With Cashify’s growing retail presence across India, the availability of refurbished Pixels is set to expand both online and offline, making it easier for buyers to access reliable devices.

Why choose refurbished Pixel phones from Cashify?

It is certified by Google: Uses only authorised parts and expert refurbishment.

Uses only authorised parts and expert refurbishment. Peace of mind: Comes with a one-year Cashify warranty, which relieves the customers.

Comes with a one-year Cashify warranty, which relieves the customers. Sustainability factor: Promotes eco-friendly choices by reducing e-waste.

Promotes eco-friendly choices by reducing e-waste. Affordability: A Premium Google Pixel experience will be available at the lowest possible price.

A step toward a circular economy

Both Google and Cashify emphasise that this partnership not only delivers premium devices at lower costs but also promotes responsible consumption. By extending device lifecycles, the companies aim to set new standards in India’s recommerce market while making technology more accessible.

With certified refurbished Pixel phones, Indian consumers now have a trusted and affordable way to experience Google’s premium smartphone lineup.