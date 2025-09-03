No breakup for Google: What Antitrust Ruling means for Search, Android and India A US judge has given Google major relief by ruling that it will not be forced to sell Chrome or Android despite losing an antitrust case. However, the company must end exclusive deals like its billion-dollar pact with Apple and share some search data with rivals.

New Delhi:

In a major relief for Google, a US judge has ruled that the company will not be forced to sell Chrome or Android despite losing a major antitrust case. Instead, Google must stop making exclusive deals like its billion-dollar pact with Apple and share parts of its search data with rivals. While the ruling directly impacts the U.S. market, Indian users of Chrome and Android are unlikely to see immediate changes.

What was the Antitrust Case about?

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) had accused Google of acting like a monopoly by controlling 90 per cent of the search market through exclusive deals. One such deal saw Google pay Apple billions of dollars to remain the default search engine on iOS devices.

Last August, Google lost this antitrust case, raising the possibility that the tech giant could be forced to sell Chrome (the world’s most-used browser) or Android (the most popular mobile operating system).

However, on September 2, District Judge Amit Mehta rejected the DOJ’s request to break up Google. Instead, the ruling prevents Google from entering exclusive contracts for search dominance and requires the company to share some of its search data with competitors.

What does the ruling mean for Google?

The ruling is a setback but not a breakup. Google still faces restrictions:

No exclusive deals with Apple or other partners.

Must share limited search data with rivals.

The company remains under antitrust scrutiny in another case focused on digital advertising.

Despite these restrictions, Google welcomed the decision since Chrome and Android remain under its control. The company has said it plans to appeal the ruling.

Will this impact the Indian market?

For Indian users, the ruling has no immediate impact. Chrome and Android will continue as before, powering most smartphones and browsers in India. However, the decision could indirectly affect India’s tech ecosystem in the long run: