Rainy day driving made easy: Smart tips to find the best traffic-free route Driving during rainy days can be stressful due to waterlogging, heavy traffic, which can cause unexpected delays. However, with the right use of navigation apps, traffic updates and smart planning, one could easily find the most traffic-free routes. Here are some useful tips for Indian drivers.

New Delhi:

You must have read about the traffic situation in Gurugram last evening, where multiple people got stuck for hours, even for the shortest commute. Driving during rainy days could be stressful because of multiple reasons- waterlogging, heavy traffic. This may cause unexpected delays, causing irritation and tiredness.

However, if you are using the right navigation apps, checking traffic updates and smart planning, you could easily find the most traffic-free routes. Here are some useful tips for Indian drivers to ensure smoother and safer journeys.

Use reliable navigation apps

Apps like Google Maps, Waze and MapMyIndia are the most dependable tools for real-time traffic updates, as per my experience. These apps show traffic density along with alternate route suggestions when there is congestion or road closures due to rain. Always check the map before starting your trip.

Check live traffic updates

Most navigation apps now provide live traffic alerts, including accidents, roadblocks, and waterlogged areas. In India, local traffic police often share updates on Twitter and WhatsApp groups during heavy rain. Following these updates can help you avoid flooded streets or jammed highways.

Avoid low-lying areas

During the monsoon, low-lying routes are the first to get waterlogged. While your app may show it as the shortest path, it’s safer to avoid them. Look for flyovers, main roads, or slightly longer elevated routes that ensure you don’t get stuck in the middle of a waterlogged street.

Travel at non-peak hours

Rainy weather combined with office rush can make traffic worse. If possible, plan your drive earlier in the morning or later in the evening. Non-peak timings reduce the chances of long traffic jams, making your journey faster and stress-free.

Keep offline maps handy!

Network connectivity often suffers during heavy rain. In case to keep yourself safe, download offline maps of your city in advance. This will ensure that even if your internet is unresponsive, you will still be able to navigate and find the best routes for yourself.

The above options could be combined with smart navigation apps to get updates, along with live alerts, and strategic planning, you can always find the best traffic-free route, even on rainy days.

Always remember that safety comes first! Make sure to avoid risky shortcuts and waterlogged areas to reach your destination safely.