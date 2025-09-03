Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro now available in India at Rs 1599, till September 4 Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro is originally priced at Rs 1,799, but it is available at a limited-time discounted price of Rs 1599. The offer will be valid till September 4, and will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Oppo India website.

New Delhi:

Oppo has launched its new Enco Buds 3 Pro in India, offering premium sound quality, long battery life, and gaming-friendly features at an affordable price. Originally priced at Rs 1,799, the earbuds are available at a limited-time discounted price of Rs 1,599, which will be valid only till September 4 on Flipkart and the official website of Oppo India.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro: Features

The new Enco Buds 3 Pro come with 12.4mm titanium-plated drivers and upgraded copper coils, which claim to deliver improved audio. They support Bluetooth 5.4v, dual-device pairing and AAC/SBC codecs for smooth connectivity.

For Gamers, it comes with a low-latency mode, which will reduce the lag to just 47ms for a better gaming experience. Users could also switch between three preset sound modes- Clear Vocals, Bass Boost, and Original Sound, all based on preference.

Design and comfort

These Enco buds feature a lightweight, ergonomic design, with each earbud weighing only 4.3 grams, making them easy to wear for a longer duration. It also features an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for workouts and outdoor use. They also support Google Fast Pair and intuitive touch controls for easy access to calls, music, and voice assistants.

Battery and charging

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro pack a 58mAh battery in each earbud and a 560mAh battery in the charging case. Users will be getting up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, and a total of 54 hours with the case, according to the company. A 10-minute fast charge provides up to 4 hours of listening time. The case supports USB Type-C charging.

Price, availability and discount

Original Price: Rs 1,799

Offer Price: Rs 1,599 (Rs 200 discount till September 4)

Availability: Flipkart and Oppo India official website

2 Colour variants: Glaze White and Graphite Grey

This limited-time deal makes the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro one of the best budget earbuds in India for music lovers and gamers alike.