SIM card not working in your new phone? Here are some setting you must activate instantly In India, many users face SIM card problems after moving to a new phone. If key settings are not activated, your SIM may stop working, cutting off calls, internet, and mobile network. Here’s a quick guide to the essential SIM settings you should enable on a new smartphone.

New Delhi:

Many smartphone users upgrade their devices to a newer device (in India), and they tend to face SIM card issues at times after switching to a new device. This is because, if you do not activate a few crucial settings, your SIM card may stop working properly, which will leave you without a mobile network, internet or calls. Here’s a guide to the essential SIM settings which you must check when setting up a new smartphone.

Why do SIM cards stop working in new phones?

When you insert your SIM card into a new smartphone, it may not automatically configure itself for calling, SMS, or the internet. This is because every device has different network preferences, APN settings and SIM permissions.

Without activating the correct options, your SIM might fail to register on the network.

Essential SIM settings you must activate

1. Enable VoLTE and VoWiFi

Most of the Indian telecom operators like Jio, Airtel and Vi require VoLTE (Voice over LTE) to make high-definition calls. Also, turning on VoWiFi ensures your SIM works even in low-signal areas by using WiFi for calls.

How to do it:

Go to Settings

SIM and Network

Enable VoLTE / Wi-Fi Calling.

2. Select the correct network type

For best connectivity, you must set your SIM to the right network type. For example, Jio only works on 4G/5G, while Airtel and Vi allow both 2G/4G/5G.

How to do it:

Go to Settings

Mobile Network

Preferred Network Type

4G/5G Auto

3. Update APN settings

If your mobile data is not working, you may need to update the Access Point Name (APN). This setting tells your phone how to connect to your operator’s internet services.

How to do it:

Go to Settings

Mobile Network

Access Point Names

Select Default Operator APN.

4. Allow SIM permissions

Newer Android and iOS devices ask for SIM permissions like SMS access and SIM toolkit access. Denying them might cause issues with OTPs and mobile banking.

How to do it:

Go to Settings

Then Apps

Tap on SIM Toolkit

Allow Permissions

Impact on Indian users

If you do not activate these settings, your SIM card may stop working for calls, SMS and mobile data. This can especially affect banking OTPs, UPI transactions, and government services like Aadhaar verification, which depend on SMS delivery.