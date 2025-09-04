iPhone 17 demand soars: Survey shows strong upgrade ahead of September 9 launch event With high interest in the Pro models, focus on battery life, and loyalty among Apple fans, the iPhone 17 could see massive global demand. For Indian buyers, Apple’s pricing strategy will be crucial in deciding whether the iPhone 17 becomes a bestseller in India as well.

New Delhi:

Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 17 launch event on September 9, 2025, a new survey suggests that nearly 70 per cent of iPhone users in the US are planning to upgrade to the latest models. Branded as the ‘Awe Dropping’ event, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series alongside updates to Apple Watch, AirPods, and new AI-powered features.

Survey shows strong upgrade intent

According to research by smartphone price comparison site SellCell, 68.3 per cent of US iPhone owners said they are likely to upgrade to the iPhone 17 series, an increase from last year’s 61.9 per cent ahead of the iPhone 16 launch.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to attract the highest interest (38.1 per cent).

The standard iPhone 17 gathered 16.7 per cent interest.

The new iPhone 17 Air received 13.5 per cent interest.

Only 3.3 per cent of respondents expressed interest in a foldable iPhone, which Apple has yet to announce.

Battery life and new features drive demand

Battery life was the top reason for upgrading, cited by 53 per cent of respondents. Other motivating factors included:

New design and features (36.2 per cent)

Improved display technology (34.3 per cent)

Camera upgrades (28.1 per cent)

AI features (just 7 per cent)

However, price remains a major concern, with 69 per cent of users saying high cost is their biggest obstacle.

Competition and switching concerns

The survey also hinted at growing competition from rivals like Samsung and Google. If Apple does not launch a foldable iPhone by 2026, around 20 per cent of iPhone users said they may switch to Samsung, and over 10 per cent may move to Google.

Despite this, brand loyalty remains strong, with nearly 70 per cent of iPhone owners saying they would stick with Apple regardless of competitors’ offerings.

Pricing to influence the final decision

When asked about pricing, 36.8 per cent of respondents said they would delay their purchase if prices rise significantly, while 30 per cent said their choice depends on the extent of the increase. Around a third, however, stated that they will buy the iPhone 17 regardless of cost.

AI features divide opinion

Artificial intelligence also played a mixed role in buying decisions. While 44 per cent of users said AI features are very important, a third said they had little interest in Apple’s AI tools. Interestingly, most respondents (44 per cent) still believed that Apple leads in AI innovation, ahead of Samsung and Google.

The survey results clearly indicate strong anticipation for the iPhone 17 series launch on September 9. With high interest in the Pro models, the main focus will be on the battery life and loyalty among Apple fans all over the world. The upcoming iPhone 17 could see massive global demand, and for the Indian buyers, the tech giant will implement a strategy which will be crucial in deciding if the iPhone 17 will become a bestseller in the Indian market or not.