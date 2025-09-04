Apple opens first store in Pune at Koregaon Park, fourth in India Apple has opened its first retail store in Pune at Koregaon Park, making it the company’s fourth store in India after Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The store, which opened today (September 4) will be accessible to customers till 9:30 PM every day.

New Delhi:

Apple has expanded its retail presence in India with the launch of its first Apple Store in Pune, Apple Koregaon Park. This new outlet becomes the company’s fourth official store in the country, after Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, and Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru. Opened on September 4, 2025, the Apple Koregaon Park store will welcome customers daily till 9:30 PM, offering the full range of Apple products and exclusive in-store services.

Team and sustainability

The Apple Store in Pune will be managed by a team of 68 employees from 11 different states across India, bringing diverse expertise to assist customers. Similar to other Apple Stores, the Pune outlet is designed to operate on 100 per cent renewable energy and will remain completely carbon-neutral, showcasing Apple’s strong commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly operations.

Products and services available

At Apple Koregaon Park, customers could explore the full range of Apple products, including:

iPhone 16 series

MacBooks and iPads

Apple Watch, AirPods, and AirTag accessories

The store also offers Apple Trade In, financing options, and a dedicated Apple Pickup zone for convenient online order collections.

Also, the new range of iPhone 17 will be available at these selected physical stores.

Special experiences for customers

Apple will host complimentary daily in-store sessions, tailored for students, creators, and professionals. Guided by Apple Creatives, these sessions can also be booked by groups of families or teams.

To celebrate the opening, Apple is offering:

Free custom wallpapers

A curated Apple Music playlist featuring Pune artists

At Apple Koregaon Park, customers will get personalised setup support along with step-by-step guidance for those who are switching their Android OS to iOS. The store also offers services like Apple Trade In for exchanging old devices and easy financing options for new purchases. In addition, a dedicated Apple Pickup zone has been set up to make online orders more convenient, allowing buyers to collect their products from the store at their preferred time.