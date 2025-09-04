Vi 5G services live in Indore and Siliguri, unlimited data plans start at Rs 299 Vi 5G services is live in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), following its debut in Siliguri (West Bengal). With unlimited 5G data starting at Rs 299, Vi aims to boost user experience with faster streaming, gaming, and downloads.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore (on September 3, 2025), making it the first city in Madhya Pradesh to receive Vi 5G servcies. Just a week back, (on August 25, 2025), the telecom company rolled out its 5G services in Siliguri (West Bengal), marking its entry into the region. Both launches are part of Vi’s strategy to expand 5G across its 17 priority circles where it owns spectrum.

Introductory unlimited 5GB data offer

To attract new users, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299. Customers with 5G-enabled devices can experience HD streaming, cloud gaming, video calls, faster downloads, and seamless browsing with the upgraded high-speed network.

Leadership statements on the launch

Kavita Nadkarni, Business Head – MP and Chhattisgarh, said the Indore rollout brings the “future of connectivity” to Madhya Pradesh, while Sovan Mukherjee, Business Head – Kolkata and RoB, said Siliguri marks an important step in bringing 5G to West Bengal. Both executives emphasised Vi’s commitment to systematically expand 5G in line with growing smartphone adoption.

Partnerships with Ericsson and Nokia

For the new rollouts, Vi partnered with Ericsson in Indore and Nokia in Siliguri to deploy advanced, energy-efficient 5G infrastructure. The telecom operator has also integrated AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise network performance.

4G Network Upgrades in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Bengal

Alongside 5G expansion, Vi has upgraded its 4G network capacity:

In MP and Chhattisgarh, Vi deployed 900 MHz spectrum on 6,600+ sites and 1800 MHz upgrades on 11,500+ sites, adding 1,600 new sites. These upgrades delivered a 52 per cent capacity boost between April 2024 and June 2025. In Kolkata and the rest of Bengal, Vi deployed 900 MHz spectrum on 2,400+ sites in Kolkata and 5,400+ sites in the wider region, with 850 new sites added. Capacity grew 16 per cent in Kolkata and 15 per cent in the Rest of Bengal.

Vi 5G cities launched so far