Rajasthan sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius, IMD warns of severe heatwave for next 24 hours Heatwave alert in Rajasthan: According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the period of severe heat in the state is likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

Heatwave alert in Rajasthan: Severe heatwave conditions persisted across Rajasthan, with Barmer emerging as the hottest location in the state over the past 24 hours, recording a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the intense heatwave conditions in Rajasthan are expected to persist for the next 24 hours.

IMD predicts light rain in some regions from April 10

However, with the activation of a new western disturbance, parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur divisions are likely to experience thunderstorms, strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour and light rainfall on April 10 and 11.

These weather changes are expected to cause a 2 to 4 degree Celsius drop in temperatures, offering temporary relief from the ongoing severe heat.

Temperatures are predicted to rise again from April 14-15, with another spell of intense heat likely to begin in southwestern Rajasthan.

Heatwave situation across India

A scorching heatwave gripped parts of central and western India on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting that 27 weather stations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius or above. Out of these, at least 19 stations faced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.

In Delhi, heatwave-like conditions were observed as the Safdarjung Observatory reported a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar recorded 40.4°C. Rajasthan, too, remained in the grip of intense heat, with Jaisalmer registering 45 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 44.4 degrees Celsius, and Sri Ganganagar 44.2 degrees Celsius — all significantly above normal by 7 to 9 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Rajasthan weather: Barmer records maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius

Also Read: Rajasthan heatwave alert: IMD issues red alert as temperatures soar to 44 degree celsius