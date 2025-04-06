Rajasthan weather: Barmer records maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius Rajasthan weather: Heatwave is likely to prevail in some parts of the southern Rajasthan from today, the weather department said, adding that both the intensity and the area covered would increase in the next two to three days.

Rajasthan weather: Barmer was the hottest place in Rajasthan on Sunday (April 6), recording a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees above normal, the Jaipur Meteorological Center said. Parts of Rajasthan witnessed scorching heat today. Jaisalmer recorded a high of 45.0 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 43.2 degrees, Jodhpur 43 degrees, Kota 42.4 degrees and Jalore 42 degrees.

Barmer saw a record-breaking maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees in the first week of April. The highest temperature the city witnessed during this period was 45.2 degrees Celsius on April 3, 1998, a MeT department spokesperson said. The heat wave prevailing in many parts of the state will intensify in the coming days, he said.

The temperature is likely to increase in the state by 3 to 4 degrees in the coming days. On Monday (April 7), the maximum temperature in some parts of southwestern Rajasthan is likely to settle around 44 to 45 degrees and 42 to 44 degrees in parts of eastern Rajasthan, he said.

Amid above-normal maximum temperature being witnessed by Rajasthan over the past few days, the weather department has warned of heatwave in parts of the state. The state has been witnessing maximum temperature one to four degrees above the normal. According to the meteorological department, the day temperature in the state is likely to increase by three to four notches in the next two to three days.

On April 6-7, the maximum temperature may be 44-45 degrees Celsius in parts of southwest Rajasthan while some areas in the east may record maximum temperature in the range of 42 to 44 degrees Celsius. Heatwave is likely to prevail in some parts of the southern Rajasthan from today, the weather department said, adding that both the intensity and the area covered would increase in the next two to three days.

There is a warning of strong heatwave in some parts of the state from April 6 to 8. The maximum temperature in most parts of the state is being recorded at 37 to 42 degrees Celsius, which is 1 to 4 notches above normal.

