Rajasthan heatwave alert: IMD issues red alert as temperatures soar to 44 degree celsius Rajasthan is bracing for a severe heatwave as IMD issued a red alert across 23 districts. Temperatures may soar up to 44 degree celsius by April 9. Check affected areas and IMD's safety advisory.

Summer has begun to tighten its grip across Rajasthan, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of a heatwave across several districts in the coming days. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the maximum temperature across most parts of the state is currently hovering between 38 degree Celsius to 42 degree celsius—2 to 4 degrees above the seasonal average.

Barmer records highest temperature so far

On Friday, Barmer recorded the state’s highest temperature at 42.4 degree celsius. The IMD has forecast that the weather will remain mostly dry over the next four to five days, with temperatures expected to rise by another 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions likely in 23 districts by April 8

Western, southern, and eastern Rajasthan are expected to witness maximum temperatures between 41degree Celsius and 44 degree celsius between April 5 and April 9. The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for two districts starting Saturday, with the condition expected to extend to 23 districts by April 8.

Heatwave to grip north-west India for a week

The IMD stated on Friday that heatwave conditions are likely to persist across northwest India for the next six days, with Delhi’s daytime temperatures expected to touch 42 degree Celsius by April 6 or 7. Affected regions include southern Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and western Madhya Pradesh.

Extended heatwave expected in UP and Odisha

The IMD also warned earlier this week that temperatures across India are expected to remain above normal between April and June, especially in central, eastern, and northwestern plains. States such as Uttar Pradesh (eastern region), Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha may experience heatwave conditions for 10 to 11 days during this period—far exceeding the usual 4 to 7 days.

Other affected states

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, northern Karnataka, and parts of Tamil Nadu are all expected to witness above-normal heatwave days this season.

IMD's advisory

The IMD has urged people to take necessary precautions, especially during peak daytime hours, and avoid exposure to direct sunlight. Authorities have also been advised to prepare for possible heat-related health impacts.

Also read | Weather update: Heatwave predicted in north India over next 6 days, 42 degree Celsius forecast for Delhi