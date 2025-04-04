Weather update: Heatwave predicted in north India over next 6 days, 42 degree Celsius forecast for Delhi The coming six days would see temperatures rise across north India plains including Delhi-NCR with the IMD sounding a heatwave alert in the region.

The mercury is expected to rise across north India over the next six days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the first intense heatwave of the season on Friday. Maximum temperature in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to touch the 42 degrees Celsius mark by April 10.

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi reported a noticeable increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures across Delhi-NCR in the past 24 hours. While minimum temperatures remain close to normal, ranging from 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, maximum temperatures have climbed significantly above normal, registering a rise of about 5–6 degrees Celsius across most areas, settling between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius. The region also experienced southwesterly winds at speeds of up to 12 kmph and partly cloudy skies.

Delhi-NCR weather update

According to the latest IMD forecast, Delhi is likely to see maximum temperatures between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius on Friday (April 4), with minimums around 18.8 degrees Celsius. Winds will shift to a northwesterly direction at speeds of 16–20 kmph. On April 5, similar heatwave conditions are expected, with daytime temperatures between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius and minimums ranging from 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds could increase slightly to 20–25 kmph.

By April 6, temperatures are projected to rise again, with highs of 39 to 41 degrees Celsius and lows between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius. On April 7 and 8, southeasterly winds at light speeds of 8–14 kmph will prevail. Maximum temperatures may touch 42 degrees Celsius on both days, while minimums may range from 20 to 23 degrees Celsius. Despite the soaring daytime heat, no warm night conditions are expected during this stretch.

IMD predicts heatwave in these states

The weather department has forecast heatwave conditions to persist in isolated pockets of Saurashtra & Kutch, south Haryana, and Delhi till April 9.

Similar conditions are likely in west Uttar Pradesh from April 5 to 9; Himachal Pradesh from April 5 to 7; Punjab and Gujarat region from April 6 to 9; and west Rajasthan from April 5 to 10. Heatwave conditions are also expected in east Rajasthan from April 6 to 10 and in west Madhya Pradesh from April 7 to 10.

Rainfall prediction

According to the IMD, due to the influence of weather systems and the confluence of moist winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in the lower troposphere, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) is likely over South Peninsular India, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and Northeast India till April 6. Maharashtra is expected to receive similar weather on April 5.

Isolated hailstorms are likely over Assam & Meghalaya on April 5, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on April 6.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe till April 6; Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka on April 5; Assam & Meghalaya on April 5 and 6; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on April 6; Arunachal Pradesh on April 5; and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on April 6.