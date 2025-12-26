Udaipur: CEO among three arrested for allegedly raping IT firm employee after office party Udaipur rape case: The incident had happened on Saturday night when the CEO, identified as Jitesh Sisodia, had organised a birthday party at a hotel in the Shobhapura area.

The Udaipur Police said on Friday that it has arrested three persons, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a private IT company, for allegedly raping a female manager of the firm in the city. The incident had happened on Saturday night when the CEO, identified as Jitesh Sisodia, had organised a birthday party at a hotel in the Shobhapura area.

The other two accused were identified as Gaurav Sirohi and his wife Shilpa. Both husband and wife used to work at the same IT firm.

Briefing the media at a press conference, Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said the three accused were arrested on Thursday and have been produced before a court, which has sent them to four-day police remand. He said a case of molestation has been registered against them, adding that further investigation is underway.

"The accused were arrested following the registration of a case at Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," he said at the presser. "They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent on four-day police remand."

What had happened?

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday. Following Sisodia's birthday party, the victim was heading home when Shilpa, an executive at the firm, and her husband offered to drop her home. The woman agreed and found that the CEO was also in the car.

In her complaint, she also noted that all the other guests had left the party earlier and she was left alone there. While they were heading home, the three accused offered something resembling cigarettes to the women, which left her unconscious.

The victim said she regained consciousness only next morning and realised that she was sexually assaulted. Later, she registered a complaint and the police conducted her medical examination. Based on her complaint, the three accused interrogated first and later arrested on Thursday.

With inputs from B Prajapat