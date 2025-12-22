Shocking diktat in Rajasthan: Village panchayat bans daughters-in-law and young women from using smartphones After discussions among panch members and community members, it was decided that daughters-in-law and young women would exclusively use keypad phones for calling.

Jodhpur:

A village panchayat in Rajasthan's Jalore district has decided to ban daughters-in-law and young women from 15 villages from using camera-enabled mobile phones from January 26. Under the new rule, women will also be prohibited from carrying mobile phones to public events or even to a neighbour’s house. They will be permitted to use only basic keypad phones instead of smartphones.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Chaudhary community held on Sunday in Gazipur village, chaired by Sujnaram Chaudhary, president of the 14 pattis (subdivisions).

Speaking to news agency PTI, Chaudhary said the announcement was made by Panch Himmtaram. He explained that after deliberations among panchayat members and the community, it was agreed that daughters-in-law and young women would be allowed to use keypad phones solely for calling purposes.

School-going girls who require mobile phones for educational needs may use them only at home. They will not be allowed to carry phones to weddings, social gatherings, or even while visiting neighbours, Chaudhary further explained.

In response to the opposition regarding the panchayat's decision, Chaudhary clarified that this measure was taken because children often use the mobile phones of women in their households, which may negatively affect their eyesight. He noted that some women give their phones to children to keep them distracted, allowing them to focus on their daily chores.

