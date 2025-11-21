Rajasthan: CBSE finds safety and bullying lapses at Jaipur school after 9-year-old's death The Class 4 student, who died after jumping from the fourth floor, had faced sustained bullying, including verbal abuse with sexual references, and was ignored by her teacher despite multiple pleas for help on the day of the incident.

Jaipur:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has found serious lapses in safety, child protection, and school response in its inquiry into the death of a 9-year-old girl, a Class 4 student at Neerja Modi School in Jaipur. The minor died on November 1 after jumping from the fourth floor of the school building. The report revealed that the student faced sustained bullying, including verbal abuse with sexual references, over a period of 18 months.

Repeated appeals ignored by teacher

On the day of her death, the 9-year-old reportedly approached her class teacher, Puneeta Sharma, five times over 45 minutes seeking support. Despite her repeated pleas, the teacher allegedly dismissed her concerns and shouted at her in front of the class, leaving the student feeling cornered and distressed. CCTV footage captured her earlier in the day appearing happy, but after 11 am, she was seen disturbed and embarrassed by the content displayed on a digital slate by classmates, which she tried to get erased. The teacher failed to intervene.

Past incidents of bullying and school apathy

The CBSE report highlighted multiple instances of bullying that went unaddressed:

In September, the minor's father reported bullying to the class teacher, who told the student to "adjust with other kids."

In October, a boy misquoted the girl in public, and the school coordinator did not intervene; only the boy's mother acted after the minor's mother complained.

In May of the previous year, the 9-year-old girl's mother reported another incident, which also went unaddressed.

The committee concluded that the school management and class teacher were aware of the repeated harassment but failed to take preventive or proactive measures to ensure a safe environment.

CBSE blames teacher's non-response

The report attributed 9-year-old girl’s death to the “teacher's non-response, lack of hearing, and absence of empathy or sensitivity to problems.” CBSE emphasised that timely intervention could have prevented the tragedy.

Call for systemic reforms

The CBSE report underscores the urgent need for strict child protection policies, effective monitoring of bullying, and a robust support system within schools to prevent such tragedies in the future.