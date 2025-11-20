Rajasthan to get inland port linking Jalore to Arabian Sea | All you need to know about it Rajasthan's inland port: It will be a 262-kilometre waterway that will connect Jalore with the Gulf of Kutch. The project aims to reduce dependency on roads and railways for transporting cargos.

Jalore (Rajasthan):

With an aim to boost trade and improve interstate connectivity, the Centre and the Rajasthan government will jointly develop an inland port in the Jalore district that will connect the state directly with the Arabian Sea via Kandla Port in Gujarat, announced state Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat on Tuesday.

The development comes after the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras submitted the draft of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the inland port, which is currently being studied by the Rajasthan government. The final DPR will be presented once the Rajasthan government provides its comments on the draft.

"The inland port will open new avenues for industries in Jalore, Barmer, and surrounding regions, including textiles, stone, agricultural products, oilseeds, guar, pulses, and millet," Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

