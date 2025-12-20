Jaipur hit-and-run case: Several injured as speeding Thar rams into bike | Video Jaipur: Thar jeep roared through at breakneck speed on December 19, smashing head-on into a motorcycle carrying a husband and wife. A nearby rider on another two-wheeler spun into the carnage, flinging all three across the pavement amid mangled wreckage and piercing cries.

A midnight horror gripped Jaipur on Friday night as an over speeding Thar jeep smashed into a motorcycle, critically injuring a husband-wife pair and another rider before the driver fled callously. The Accident Police Station (West) rushed the victims to a private hospital, while CCTV sleuths launched a citywide hunt for the white Thar and its absconding operator. This brazen escape fuels outrage over Rajasthan's rampant hit-and-runs.

Midnight crash shatters quiet Jaipur streets

The collision erupted late Friday when the Thar jeep barreled through at reckless speed, slamming headlong into a bike ferrying a husband and wife. A third person on a nearby two-wheeler got caught in the wreckage, hurling all three onto the asphalt amid twisted metal and screams. Eyewitnesses watched helplessly as the high-end SUV veered sharply before impact, turning a routine night ride into a nightmare.

The scene reeked of chaos, with locals scrambling to aid the bloodied victims under flickering streetlights.

Driver speeds off, leaving victims to bleed

In cowardly fashion, the Thar driver gunned the engine post-crash, vanishing into the darkness without stopping to help. Bystanders dialed emergency lines, but precious minutes ticked by before police arrived. The injured- suffering fractures, head trauma, and lacerations- faced agonising waits, their families arriving in panic. This hit-and-run exemplifies a disturbing trend, where affluent drivers evade accountability.

Police ferry victims to Hospital, launch CCTV chase

Officers from Accident Thana (West) sprang into action, bundling the trio into ambulances and racing them to a private facility for urgent care. Doctors reported stable but serious conditions, with the couple undergoing scans. CCTV footage from nearby junctions captured the Thar's make, color, and partial plate, sparking an intensive probe. "The vehicle and driver will be traced soon; fleeing won't save them," a police spokesperson affirmed, deploying teams across Jaipur.