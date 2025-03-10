Rajasthan: 30-year-old man stabbed to death by live-in partner's husband in Udaipur Rajasthan crime: The accused couple, who also hail from the Dungarpur district, are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, police said.

Rajasthan crime: A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by the husband of his live-in partner on Sunday afternoon in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan, said police. The incident occurred in the Paaneriya ki Madari area, where Jitendra Meena, a native of the Dungarpur district, was residing in a rented room with his 25-year-old live-in partner, Dimple, Station House Officer (SHO) Bharat Yogi said.

According to the officer, CCTV footage showed Dimple and her husband Narsi running away after stabbing Jitendra. "Jintedra worked as a compounder at a private hospital where Dimple is employed as a nurse. She was allegedly present when her husband stabbed him," he said.

The accused couple, also from the Dungarpur district, are currently at large, and police are actively working to apprehend them.

Police said that the motive behind the murder will be clarified once the accused are interrogated, adding that Jitendra's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Rajasthan: Bill regulating coaching centres approved, registration of institutions to be mandatory

Also Read: Rajasthan: Railways official honey trapped by Pakistani woman, arrested for spying in Bikaner