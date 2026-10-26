JEE aspirant found dead in PG room in Kota, another student dies after being found unconscious in bathroom

Kota:

Two separate student deaths have renewed concerns over the health and safety of students in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota, with the family of one of the deceased alleging negligence by hostel authorities. A 16-year-old JEE aspirant was found hanging at his paying guest accommodation on Sunday night, while in another incident, a NEET aspirant was found unconscious in his hostel bathroom on Saturday night and died during treatment on Sunday.

16-year-old JEE aspirant found hanging in PG room

A 16-year-old JEE aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district was found hanging inside his room at a paying guest accommodation located in Mahaveer Nagar-I under Jawahar Nagar police station area, on Sunday night. According to Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena, the victim had arrived in Kota six months ago to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The deceased student appeared for a routine mock test at a coaching institute on Sunday afternoon. After returning to his paying guest (PG) accommodation, he stopped responding to calls and did not open his room door despite repeated knocks, Meena said.

The PG operator subsequently looked through a window and found the student hanging from a noose.

Police arrived at the spot after being informed, shifted the body to MBS Hospital, and informed the family.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, and the reason behind the death remains unclear. The post-mortem examination is underway, and the body will be handed over to the family after the necessary formalities are completed.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway, he added.

NEET aspirant found unconscious in the bathroom

In another incident, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant, Gautam Kumar from Bihar's Darbhanga, was found unconscious in the bathroom of his hostel room in the Landmark area, under the jurisdiction of Kunhari police station, on Saturday night.

He was taken to MBS Hospital, where he died during treatment on Sunday noon, police said.

Gautam had been living in Kota for nearly two years and had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) twice, police added.

The grieving family members voiced suspicions regarding the circumstances of the death.

"Nobody here is taking responsibility -- neither the hostel nor the coaching centre. We do not know what happened -- whether he fell in the bathroom, accidentally consumed some poisonous substance, or something else happened to him," the deceased's cousin Akhilesh told media persons outside the mortuary.

The family alleged that hostel authorities failed to notice Gautam's absence during the four meals served daily. The incident came to light only after the family contacted another cousin, who was staying at a nearby hostel, and asked him to check on Gautam on Saturday night.

The family said Gautam was doing well academically and was not under any study-related stress.

Alleging lapses in hostel management and a failure to intervene in time, the family lodged a complaint against the hostel authorities for negligence.

Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said that the police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections. The officer said police are yet to reach a conclusion regarding the cause of death. It would be ascertained only after an investigation and receipt of the post-mortem report, he added.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

(With PTI inputs)

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