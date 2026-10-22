Rajasthan Panchayat Elections 2026: EVM glitch delays polling at two booths in Alwar

Jaipur:

The voting for 16 Zila Parishads and 104 Panchayat Samitis is underway in the first phase of Panchayat elections in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, voting delayed at two booths - booth numbers 76 and 77 of ward number 11 in Alwar due to technical glitch in EVMs. The voting resumed after an hour and polling continues, as reported by news agency ANI.

6,926 candidates are contesting in the first phase

The voting began at 7 am across 16 Zila Parishads and 104 Panchayat Samitis, with over 85 lakh voters are casting their mandate to elect their representatives from a total of 6,926 candidates who are contesting in the first phase. Voting for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti member posts will be conducted using EVMs till 6 pm. The contest is expected to be between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while other parties like Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) and independent candidates have a presence in several areas.

The elections n the first phase are being held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur district.

A total of 9,886 polling stations have been set up for the voting, with 797 polling stations designated for Jaipur. The elections for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members are scheduled to be held on October 22, 29, November 4 and 14 while polling for Panch and Sarpanch posts are scheduled to be held from October 25.

Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Result: BJP emerges single-largest party

BJP has emerged ahead of the Congress in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections, winning 4,179 wards against the opposition party’s 3,613 and securing clear majorities in four of the state’s 10 municipal corporations. The Congress secured a majority in Bikaner Municipal Corporation and scored a major victory in Jhalawar Municipal Council, considered a stronghold of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Independents emerged as a major force, winning 2,273 wards and dominating the verdict in Bharatpur Municipal Corporation, the hometown of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, where they won 36 of the 65 wards. The result also saw the Aam Aadmi Party make a significant breakthrough in Baran.

Also Read:

BJP's Prasann Chand Mehta wins Jodhpur mayor poll, Sunil Kothari and Ansuiya Goswami win Jaipur, Kota