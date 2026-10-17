8 killed, 15 injured as bus overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Kota

Kota:

At least eight people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus fell off a bridge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota district on Saturday morning. The bus was carrying a group of family members travelling from Bhopal to Khatu Shyam Ji temple to seek blessings when the accident occurred.

The accident took place near Karadia in the Simaliya police station area. According to initial reports, the bus fell into a drain from a height of around 15 feet. More than 25 people were reportedly travelling in the vehicle when the incident occurred. Rescue operations were launched, and the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Family was travelling from Bhopal to the Khatu Shyam Ji temple

Around 25 members of a family were travelling from Bhopal to seek blessings at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple when the accident occurred. Police officer Nand Singh confirmed the deaths of four passengers, while several injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Asok Gehlot expresses grief over Kota bus accident Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the deaths of several people in the mini-bus accident in Kota district. In a post on X, he extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to God to give them strength during this difficult time. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery. He penned, "The news of the deaths of several people in the accident of a mini bus traveling from Bhopal to Khatu Shyamji in the Simaliya police station area of Kota district is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. I pray that God grants them strength during this difficult time and wish for the swift recovery of the injured."

Rescue operation launched after accident

The accident was reported early Saturday morning in the Simaliya police station area. Rescue efforts were launched after the bus fell off the expressway, with the presence of water and mud reportedly making the operation difficult. The exact cause of the accident was not immediately known. Further details about the identities of the deceased and the condition of those injured were awaited.

Kota District Collector shares statement

Kota District Collector Peeyush Samariya said eight people had been brought dead following the mini-bus accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. He added that all critically injured passengers had been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and their treatment had begun.

Driver dozed off before bus overturned, says police

According to Kota Rural Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Kalyan Meena, around 25 people from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, were travelling in the mini-bus for a pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam Ji when the driver suddenly dozed off, causing the vehicle to overturn. Eight people died, while 15 to 16 others were taken to hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from ANI)

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