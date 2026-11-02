'Come for an open debate': Amit Shah vs Rahul Gandhi as political slugfest over SIR escalates

The political row over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) escalated between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Monday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi challenging each other for a debate on the nationwide drive.

It also started with Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop lying to the nation. He alleged that Modi became the prime minister because of foreign help, challenging him for an 'open debate' on this.

"Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you. I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you," he said on X (previously Twitter).

Shah dares Gandhi for debate on SIR

But Shah immediately fired a salvo at Gandhi and said the Centre is ready to convene a special session of Parliament on the issue, daring him to debate the matter in the House. He even mocked Gandhi over INDIA bloc's mock Parliament and said the Congress leader should have become the prime minister there at least.

The senior BJP leader, who addressed a massive gathering after a padayatra in Hyderabad, said Gandhi cannot win elections by spending three or four months in India and spending most of his time abroad. He further targeted Gandhi over INDIA bloc's Sunday rally and alleged the Congress wants to shield the Bangladeshi infiltrators by opposing the SIR.

"Rahul ji, listen to me. Two days ago, you held a mock Parliament. If you had asked me, I would have suggested that you become Prime Minister at least once in this mock Parliament without becoming the Leader of the Opposition. Why? Because you will never be able to become Prime Minister in the real Parliament. At least if you become Prime Minister in a mock Parliament, Sonia ji's heart will find some peace," he said.

BJP vs INDIA bloc over SIR

The ruling BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc have kept targeting each other over SIR, with the latter calling for resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged 'vote chori'. The INDIA bloc on Sunday also organised a massive rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where Gandhi asserted opposition bloc will not rest until Kumar is sent to jail.

In response, the BJP also organised parallel rallies. On Monday, many BJP leaders and chief ministers addressed gathering, accusing the opposition of misleading people and taking assistance from foreign powers to destabilise the country.

"Rahul Gandhi is being used by a foreign-backed toolkit to create instability in India. He is acting at the behest of foreign powers to create anarchy in the country. He must remember that our country is governed by the Constitution," BJP's national president Nitin Nabin said in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

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