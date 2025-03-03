Advertisement
Rajasthan: Railways official honey trapped by Pakistani woman, arrested for spying in Bikaner

The accused was arrested by the Rajasthan Intelligence from Bikaner. As per the investigation, he was continuously in touch with the ISI agents and was sharing sensitive information.

Reported ByManish Bhattacharya  Edited ByShubham Bajpai  
Bikaner

IN a significant development, Rajasthan Intelligence have arrested a Railways official in Bikaner for spying on behalf of Pakistan after getting honey-trapped by a woman from a neighbouring country. The arrested Railways official has been identified as Bhawani Singh. In greed of getting money through online sources, the accused came in contact with the Pakistani woman through social media.  

According to the officials, he kept providing sensitive and confidential information about the army's activities. In return for all this information, Bhawani Singh was taking money from ISI. The investigation has revealed that Bhawani Singh was constantly in touch with Pakistani agents through social media and was sharing intelligence information.

