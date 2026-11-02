Massive explosion at Visakhapatnam oil refinery, thick smoke billows after fire | VIDEO

A massive explosion took place at an oil refinery in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Monday night, leading to a huge fire in the area, said officials. The blast happened at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) facility, which triggered panic among the locals.

Multiple videos and photographs have gone viral on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), showing huge flames and thick smoke over the surrounding areas, following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

It is not clear what triggered the explosion, but multiple teams of HPCL and fire brigade were sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. Authorities said no casualty has been reported till now, adding the smoke is unlikely to be hazardous.

They also said the fire broke exactly at the Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF) of oil refinery.

"A fire broke out in Vizag HPCL facility and there were no casualties," Vizag police commissioner Shankabrata Baghci said, while confirming the incident. Further details regarding the incident will be revealed following an investigation.

1 killed in MRPL oil refinery explosion

In September, a similar incident was reported in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district when an explosion took place at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) oil refinery near Jokatte. The incident had left one person dead and eight others wounded.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Manish Karkera, who was a resident of Mulky town.

According to the MRPL, the fire was doused in two-and-a-half hours. "During the subsequent combing and inspection operations following the firefighting activity, the body of one deceased person was found at the affected site. One person who sustained burn injuries is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is being provided necessary medical care," MRPL Chief General Manager Rudolph V Noronha had said in the statement.

Later, the police registered a case against two officials of the MRPL. The First Information Report (FIR No. 132/2026) was registered based on a written complaint filed by 53-year-old Ravi Poojary, an employee of ‘K Star Food and Hospitality Services, a catering vendor providing food and water to workers inside the refinery.

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