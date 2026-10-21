Four missing as boat capsizes in Rajanathan's Kota during Durga idol immersion, rescue ops underway

Kota:

At least four people went missing after a boat carrying seven individuals capsized in Rajanathan’s Kota during Durga idol immersion, police said on Wednesday. Three occupants who knew how to swim managed to get out, while four others remain missing. Soon after receiving information, emergency response teams, including professional divers, have been deployed to scour the waterway.

Rescue teams working to trace missing persons: Police

Giving more details on the accident and ongoing search efforts, Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam stated that rescue teams are working round the clock to trace the missing persons.

"We received information that some people had arrived at Canal Road for the immersion of Durga idols when their boat—carrying 7 individuals capsized. Three of them knew how to swim and managed to get out, but the other four did not... Our teams are making continuous efforts to locate them. We have obtained the names of some of the individuals who were on the boat,” Tejaswani Gautam told reporters.

Soon after the incident, the district administration reiterated safety protocols, noting that authorised immersion zones are fully equipped with rescue boats and professional divers to prevent such mishaps.

Priority is to ensure safe recovery of four missing persons: Police

Giving more information, SP Gautam said, “A rescue operation is currently in progress; our top priority is to ensure the safe recovery of the four missing persons. The administration has designated specific sites for immersion, where boats, divers, and rescue teams are stationed. It is not feasible to provide such arrangements at every point along the entire canal. The administration urges everyone to conduct immersions only at these designated locations."

In a similar incident earlier this week, a person died in a road accident in the Sendariya Kat area under Adarsh Nagar police station limits in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The deceased has reportedly been identified as Meva Meva Rawat.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, local villagers blocked the road, raising concerns about road safety measures, including speed breakers and dividers. Police personnel reached the spot promptly and intervened to bring the situation under control.

Providing more details about the incident, Manish Badgujar, DSP, South Ajmer, said that the police received information about an accident in the Adarsh Nagar police station area and immediately dispatched a team to the location.

With inputs from ANI

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