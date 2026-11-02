Cyclone Murasu: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha step up emergency measures as flights cancelled, heavy rain threatens

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up evacuations, placed disaster response teams on standby and prepared emergency services as severe Cyclone Murasu approaches the south Andhra Pradesh coast. The storm is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Narasapur around midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3, bringing winds of 100-110 kmph and gusts of up to 120 kmph.

The preparations come as parts of the eastern coast are still recovering from Cyclone Arnab, which triggered floods and landslides in Odisha and damaged crops and power infrastructure. Officials are now working on two fronts: helping people affected by the previous storm while reducing the risk from Murasu.

Evacuations and shelters ready in Odisha

Odisha has moved more than 1.60 lakh people to safety and plans to evacuate 3.33 lakh people by 10 pm on Monday. The government has prepared 1,139 shelters, while nodal officers have been appointed in villages to coordinate emergency measures. Loudspeaker announcements are being used to alert residents.

The focus is on Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kandhamal, where heavy rain could worsen the impact of last week's cyclone. Around 1.50 lakh people have been shifted in flood-affected Ganjam. In Koraput, about 500 people have moved to permanent shelters, with 506 shelters kept ready and three already operational.

Officials have identified nearly 150 landslide-prone locations in Gajapati and are moving residents from vulnerable areas. Schools and anganwadi centres in the five focus districts have been closed on Tuesday, with educational institutions in Malkangiri and Kandhamal shut on Wednesday as well.

More than 300 rescue teams on standby

More than 300 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire Service have been deployed. Teams that responded to Cyclone Arnab remain in position, while district collectors have been alerted.

Odisha says rescue work in areas affected by the earlier storm has picked up pace after three days without significant rainfall. Electricity has been restored in most affected areas. The state is also continuing its search for 10 people missing in a landslide as the weather worsens.

Andhra Pradesh prepares power and water infrastructure

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to remain alert across South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. He said forecasts suggest Murasu's impact could be less severe than Arnab, but called for measures to prevent loss of life and property.

Officials are preparing for heavy rainfall, with Palnadu expected to receive around 30 cm, followed by Prakasam with 24 cm and Markapuram with 19 cm. The administration has been asked to safeguard 6,800 tanks, monitor reservoirs and use the rainfall to replenish water storage, while preventing tank breaches and crop inundation.

The state has also moved 31,000 electricity poles to the field. Around 8,000 poles could be affected by the storm, and 1,000 personnel are arriving from Chennai to support restoration work. Naidu has directed officials to complete post-cyclone restoration within 48 hours and speed up crop insurance and input subsidy payments.

Power utilities and neighbouring states mobilise support

Andhra Pradesh's Energy Department has placed power utilities on high alert. Officials have been asked to stock poles, conductors, transformers and cables, position staff and equipment in vulnerable areas, remove dangerous branches near power lines and coordinate round-the-clock with other departments.

The department has said power supply should be restored within 48 hours of disruption, subject to weather and safety conditions. Tamil Nadu has sent three NDRF teams with 90 personnel and 25 electricity department teams comprising 500 personnel to Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka has also announced that it will send 500 skilled power workers and equipment to help repair infrastructure damaged by Arnab.

Flights cancelled as rain spreads across the coast

At least 19 domestic flights were cancelled at Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam airports on Monday. Chennai Airport also cancelled some flights and asked passengers to check with their airlines. Schools in Chennai were closed as heavy rain flooded parts of the city, with Chennai and Tiruvallur expected to remain at risk of very heavy rainfall.

The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain in several Andhra Pradesh districts through Tuesday, with further rain expected on November 4 and 5. Squally winds could reach 110 kmph on rainy days. The department has also warned that a storm surge of around 1.5 to 2 metres above astronomical tide could inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh, particularly around Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam.

(With inputs from PTI)