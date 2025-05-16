Rajasthan: Communal tension erupts in Udaipur as sword attack injures vegetable vendor, shops set ablaze According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place near the Santoshi Mata Temple under the limits of Dhanmandi police station. It began with a verbal spat between a local vegetable vendor and a few youths who had come to buy vegetables.

Udaipur:

Communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Thursday evening after a minor scuffle between two groups escalated into a violent confrontation involving swords and arson. As per information, the incident occurred in Dhanmandi area which sparked panic among locals and led to heavy police deployment in the region.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place near the Santoshi Mata Temple under the limits of Dhanmandi police station. It began with a verbal spat between a local vegetable vendor, identified as Satyaveer, and a few youths who had come to buy vegetables. The argument quickly spiralled out of control which led to a brief scuffle. One of the youths reportedly hurled a stone at Satyaveer's stall before fleeing the scene.

Satyaveer later approached the Dhanmandi police station to file a complaint and then returned to his shop. But what followed left the community shaken. At around 10 pm, a group of 4–5 youths returned armed with swords and sticks. Without warning, they attacked Satyaveer, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the MB Hospital for emergency treatment.

The sudden and brutal attack triggered chaos in the area. As news spread, angry locals and members of various groups began gathering at the scene. In a fit of rage, some individuals set fire to tin sheds and vendor kiosks near the temple, further escalating the situation.

Heavy police deployment in area

Meanwhile, local police, led by Dhanmandi station officers, rushed to the spot. Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal and senior police officials also arrived to control the volatile situation. A large contingent of police personnel was deployed, and the area was brought under strict surveillance to prevent further flare-ups.

Authorities said they are maintaining a close watch and have assured strict action against those involved in the violence. Investigations are underway, and officials are urging locals to maintain peace, they added.

(Inputs from Bhagwan Prajapat)

