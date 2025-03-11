MP: Tensions rise in Indore's Mhow after communal clash following India’s Champions Trophy victory Tensions in Indore's Mhow escalate after communal violence during India's Champions Trophy victory celebrations, leading to injuries, arson, and the filing of an FIR.

Tensions have escalated in the Mhow area of Indore following communal violence sparked by stone-pelting during a celebratory procession after India's victory in the Champions Trophy final. The incident has led to widespread arson and violence, with rioters setting several vehicles and shops on fire. Police intervened to control the situation and restore peace. This violent incident has now led to the first-ever FIR being filed, naming several individuals from one side of the conflict.

Stone-pelting and violence after Celebrations

According to the FIR, the accused had planned the attack, stating their intent to target those celebrating India’s victory. The complainant, Gajraj alias Pappu Kaushal, who resides near Moti Mahal Talkies and operates suburban bus services from Mhow to Indore, shared details of the violent event. He mentioned that he, along with his friends, was celebrating India's win peacefully by taking out a procession at Moti Mahal Square when they were suddenly attacked by a group of individuals who verbally abused them and launched a stone-pelting attack.

The FIR claims that the assailants had premeditated the attack, telling the celebrants that they had planned to "deal with them" for their noise. "When we tried to stop them from using abusive language, they attacked us with stones, which they had already gathered," the complainant stated in the FIR.

Multiple injuries reported

The violent altercation resulted in several injuries. The complainant mentioned that he sustained a shoulder injury, while his friends suffered various injuries, including leg and hand fractures, facial injuries, and other wounds. Among the injured were Sharad, Ashish, Sumit, Ranjit, Pankaj, Mukesh, and Preetesh, who all reportedly suffered injuries during the altercation.

FIR names multiple accused

The FIR has named several individuals involved in the attack. The accused are primarily from the Akbar Ka Takiya and other areas in Mhow. In response to the violence, police have filed charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections for rioting, causing harm with weapons, and creating fear and alarm. The police are continuing their investigation, and further legal actions are expected.

This incident has raised concerns about rising communal tensions in the region, with local authorities calling for calm and urging all parties to refrain from violence. Authorities are now focused on preventing further escalation and ensuring the safety of the public.

The situation remains sensitive, and authorities are closely monitoring the developments.