Image Source : AP PHOTO World War III trends on Twitter after Soleimani killing

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force was killed in US-led airstrike in Baghdad on Friday. Soleimani was killed on Trump's direction, Pentagon said. Soon after Soleimani's killing, Trump also posted a picture of the US flag on Twitter. While we write this news, Iran Foreign Minister termed it as "an act of war". Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei​ has said that the 'criminals' who killed General Qasem Soleimani will have to pay for their actions. "Harsh revenge awaits 'criminals' who killed General Soleimani," Khamenei was quoted as saying by the state media.

Clearly, the world is anticipating a response from Iran. There was a meeting Iran's Supreme Security Council in Tehran at the time this report was being prepared. Democrats in America called Trump action a "reckless killing".

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted in parts of Iraq hours after the news of Qassem Soleimani's death broke, as hundreds of Iraqis were seen dancing on streets. In the 22-second video which Pompeo shared on Twitter, people were seen running on a road carrying a several meter-long Iraq national flag.

As Qasem Soleimani's news spread across the world, World War 3 started trending on Twitter. Clearly, the news of Iran's 'harsh revenge' following the Qasem Soleimani's killing news on Trump orders had spread. Many analysts and leaders in America called it a dangerous escalation. Some even went on to term it as the biggest military escalation since World War II. Some news headlines across the globe termed it as "Qasem Soleimani assassinated'.

People from across the globe took to Twitter and said the situation is creating a platform for another world war. While some posted memes, there were others who raised serious speculations over the possibility of World War III.

Here are some of the tweets related to World War III

I know we worried about World War 3 right now but I just want to remind everyone that we have the firepower to completely blow Iran off the entire map — cullen ☁️ (@BasedCloud) January 3, 2020

There won't be ant world war 3 y'all should relax. — Lanre Sonde (@LanreSonde) January 3, 2020

FEARS have erupted that World War 3 may soon be underway after US President Donald Trump ordered an attack on an Iranian airport, which killed one of Tehran’s most influential military.#WWlll #WorldWarIII #WW3 #Soleimani #Iran — World News (@Worldne72338250) January 3, 2020

world war 3 is the first meme of 2020 — benson (@heyimpeace) January 3, 2020

If World War 3 happens I’ll gladly fight to protect everyone and the next generation to come. I doesn’t matter to me who started it as long as peace can be achieved. #WorldWar3 — Andrew 🌐 (@And1_Drew) January 3, 2020

"World War 3" is currently trending worldwide on twitter — Naveed Nadeem (@naveednadeem91) January 3, 2020

just got off work and i had like 15 notifications about world war 3. tf happened in the span of 8 hours ???? — ginger goblin (@emmieno_) January 3, 2020

This US-Iran feud is not healthy for the world.. things can escalate quickly, world war 3 is not what we need at this time. — _oghenekaro (@karo_kesty) January 3, 2020

.@WarcraftDevs there is still time for accountwide essences before World War 3. Peace is still an option. — Preheat (@Preheat1337) January 3, 2020

world war 3 is trending? and its only the third day of 2020....... pic.twitter.com/hWw5xkIl0E — Adeeb (@adeebihsann) January 3, 2020

Stop, no World War 3. If anything just another locaized middle eastern war with the US. — BarbAR (@delusionalmama) January 3, 2020

I shouldn’t even be laughing right now, but Twitter got them good memes for world war 3 — Ramon Cuevas®© (@Raymond_ogee) January 3, 2020

U guys need to know where’s the US

Before World War 3 starts pic.twitter.com/gknX2SgOtI — عزْ | Obito (@Az_Obito) January 3, 2020

Rest of world is scared that there is a chance of world war 3 but in pindi GHQ Generals must be happy calculating how much they can earn from Saudia/USA and Iran for fighting for them. — Shoaib Jafri (@shoaib_jafri) January 3, 2020

It’s the third day of the year and “World War 3” is trending. Starting off the decade on a high note I see. — Choo Choo Pickle Pie (@Tiff_V_) January 3, 2020

Woke up to Iran, World War 3 and WWIII Trending and I just knew the Us is the cause. Somebody needs to teach the USA a big lesson. All bullies have their day eventually.

The next war should be in American soil. — DlamsPhila (@DlamsPhila) January 3, 2020

wait can someone explain to me why world war 3 is trending — lexi ꒰∗•꒳̫•꒱⋰°༚✲ (@LexiKristinaa) January 3, 2020

Also Read | Photo shows General Qasem Soleimani killed in Baghdad attack

Also Read | General Qasem Soleimani killed: News headline across the globe