World War III trends on Twitter after Soleimani killing

The killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran, which has careened from one crisis to another since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2020 13:35 IST
Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force was killed in US-led airstrike in Baghdad on Friday. Soleimani was killed on Trump's direction, Pentagon said. Soon after Soleimani's killing, Trump also posted a picture of the US flag on Twitter. While we write this news, Iran Foreign Minister termed it as "an act of war". Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei​ has said that the 'criminals' who killed General Qasem Soleimani will have to pay for their actions. "Harsh revenge awaits 'criminals' who killed General Soleimani," Khamenei was quoted as saying by the state media.

Clearly, the world is anticipating a response from Iran. There was a meeting Iran's Supreme Security Council in Tehran at the time this report was being prepared. Democrats in America called Trump action a "reckless killing". 

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted in parts of Iraq hours after the news of Qassem Soleimani's death broke, as hundreds of Iraqis were seen dancing on streets. In the 22-second video which Pompeo shared on Twitter, people were seen running on a road carrying a several meter-long Iraq national flag. 

As Qasem Soleimani's news spread across the world, World War 3 started trending on Twitter. Clearly, the news of Iran's 'harsh revenge' following the Qasem Soleimani's killing news on Trump orders had spread. Many analysts and leaders in America called it a dangerous escalation. Some even went on to term it as the biggest military escalation since World War II. Some news headlines across the globe termed it as "Qasem Soleimani assassinated'. 

People from across the globe took to Twitter and said the situation is creating a platform for another world war. While some posted memes, there were others who raised serious speculations over the possibility of World War III. 

Here are some of the tweets related to World War III

