Italian F-2000 Eurofighter hit at Saudi Arabia's Taif air base amid Houthi attacks

An Italian F-2000 Eurofighter aircraft was hit during attacks on Saudi Arabia's Taif air base, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Friday. No Italian military personnel were harmed, with the aircraft struck while it was positioned in a remote area of the base.

Italy has deployed military personnel and aircraft at Taif's King Fahd Air Base as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. The incident comes amid a series of missile and drone attacks attributed to Yemen's Houthi movement in recent days, as regional tensions continue to rise. The details were reported by Türkiye Today.

Italian Eurofighter hit at Taif air base

Crosetto said he had been closely following the situation at Taif and was in contact with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Luciano Portolano.

"Tonight I personally followed, with the utmost attention and in contact with the Chief of the Defense Staff, Gen. Luciano Portolano, the evolution of the situation in Saudi Arabia, and in particular at the Taif air base, which was the target of several attacks and where Italian personnel are present as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. No Italian military personnel were involved," Crosetto said.

He confirmed that an Italian F-2000 aircraft was hit during the attack.

"During the attack, an Italian F-2000 aircraft was hit. It was inside the base, in a remote area. There is no other damage to vehicles or infrastructure used by our personnel," Crosetto said.

Crosetto also asked senior military officials to assess the evolving situation, the condition of Italian personnel and possible operational options. He said he had been reassured that security measures to protect Italian personnel had already been in place for some time.

"The situation is being followed with the utmost attention, with the aim of ensuring the full protection of our personnel and operating with the necessary responsibility," Crosetto said.

Italy's military deployment in Saudi Arabia

Italy's Task Force Air at Taif's King Fahd Air Base includes four F-2000A Eurofighters, an E-550A Conformal Airborne Early Warning aircraft and C-130J/KC-130J transport capabilities.

The Eurofighters form the fighter component of the deployment, while the E-550A CAEW aircraft provides airborne early warning, surveillance and command-and-control capabilities.

Second incident involving Italian Eurofighters

The Taif incident follows a similar episode in March, when Iranian attacks on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait damaged two Italian F-2000s deployed there with Task Force Air Kuwait.

One of those aircraft reportedly suffered extensive damage and remained non-operational, while the other was repaired and returned to Italy. The same attacks also destroyed an Italian MQ-9A Reaper drone.

Contemporary Italian reporting attributed the damage to the Eurofighters to shrapnel from the attacks on the base.

The Kuwait and Saudi deployments have different roles. The Kuwait detachment supports Operation Inherent Resolve and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities over Iraq, while the Saudi deployment has a stronger air-defence and regional surveillance role.

The Taif incident has raised questions over whether Italy could change aircraft dispersal or protection measures, although Rome is continuing to assess the situation rather than considering a withdrawal.

Italy plans warships for Bab el-Mandeb

Separately, Crosetto said Italy will deploy warships to protect the passage of its commercial vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. He said Rome would not wait for a joint European Union decision on the matter.

"We have the capabilities to protect the passage," Crosetto said, warning of serious economic consequences if the waterway became impassable.

The Bab el-Mandeb connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is a major shipping corridor between Europe and Asia. The route carries important oil, gas and container traffic to and from the Suez Canal.

The move comes as the Houthi movement has launched a rapid offensive in recent weeks, bringing the entirety of Yemen's western Red Sea coast, including several strategically located islands, under its control.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan to join Saudi Arabia-Houthi conflict? Defence minister says ready to fulfil Mecca Pact obligations