Trump says he has deal with Denmark to bolster US military presence in Greenland

Washington:

In a big development, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he has a deal with Denmark to bolster the US military presence in Greenland after months of threatening to take island by force from the NATO ally. Taking to social media to announce the deal, he said the agreement "gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many US concerns.

He further added that with the agreement his administration would "immediately" begin the process of developing a larger military presence on the mineral-rich Danish territory. The Danish embassy in Washington had no immediate comment.

In his Truth Social post, he wrote, "...There will be NO COST to the United States! At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America. Additionally, from now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval..."

He adds, "...This is an “Infinite Life” Agreement, there is no end! We are very honored and proud of what has just taken place, and everything agreed to today will be cherished by the American People. We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many. We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction. This solution is a great one for the United States of America, Denmark, Greenland, and all of our Allies..."

On the other side, the office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the Greenland deal with the US will be signed by three governments next week during the United Nations General Assembly. However parliamentary action is still needed by the Danish and Greenland governments before it can be enforced.

Furthermore, Frederiksen said in a statement that "the agreement recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Greenland and Denmark and upholds both people's right "to self-determination."

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