Image Source : AP World reacts to news of Iran General Qasem Suleimani killing

President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Qasem Soleimani, a key Iranian military commander, in a "decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad" that was intended to deter "future Iranian attack plans," the Pentagon confirmed. Soleimani -- the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force unit -- and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis -- the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) -- were among those killed in the attack early Friday morning local time, according to a statement from the PMF, which said the pair "were martyred by an American strike."

Here are some reactions to the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, in a U.S. air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport:

1. There are unconfirmed reports that Qasem Soleimani commander of Qods Force (Iran's external security agency) has been killed in drone strikes. If true, this will be a major moment in US-Iran relations & Supreme Leader will undoubtedly see this as a major provocation/act of war pic.twitter.com/nLZNbvalsT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 3, 2020

To be clear, Qasem Soleimani is the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, who directs Tehran's operations across the Shia crescent of the Middle East (Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen).



It's like Iran killing the head of the CIA or the Mossad on foreign soil. This isn't just about Iraq. — Jack Moore (@JFXM) January 3, 2020

Most Americans won’t understand the gravity of this. Qasem Soleimani is head of the Iranian IRGC’s elite Quds Force, which conducts operations outside of Iran in both Iraq & Syria. He was credited with helping turn the tide in both countries against Al-Qaeda & ISIS... https://t.co/AQYMqqehMV — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) January 3, 2020

The US has just assassinated the equivalent of Iran’s sitting Vice President- Qasem Soleimani, commander of Qods Force, 2nd most powerful person in Iran. Terrifying- Hard to see how this won’t escalate into war. World War 3 is trending & I am awake at 3am. Thread 👇🏽 https://t.co/DRbQNyBrP5 — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) January 3, 2020

Wait...we killed Qasem Soleimani?!



If so, HOLY SHIT https://t.co/wxnnDDjEgI — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) January 3, 2020

BREAKING: Iraqi TV and other regional outlets report that one of the IRGC's leaders and head of the Quds force, Qasem Soleimani, is dead as a result of a U.S. strike in Baghdad.



If true, this is an incredibly significant development in the Middle East. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 3, 2020

Remember when Qasem Soleimani posted this image to his Instagram account after President Trump’s Game Of Thrones-themed “Sanctions Are Coming” tweet in November 2018?



I do. pic.twitter.com/ffveyln3Fa — David Priess (@DavidPriess) January 3, 2020

Tonight’s attack on Qasem Soleimani—who is responsible for killing countless Americans—sends a strong message: Don’t mess with America. 🇺🇸 — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 3, 2020

The end of Qasem Soleimani is welcome and long-overdue justice for the thousands of Americans killed or wounded by his Iranian-controlled forces across the Middle East, and for the hundreds of thousands of Syrians and Iraqi Sunnis ethnically cleansed by his militias. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 3, 2020

Qasem Soleimani had the blood of countless Americans, Syrian civilians and others on his hands. He was a major destabilizing force in the region and the world. But we’ve chosen a path of significant, sudden escalation with Iran. So what’s the plan? Is there a plan? https://t.co/s2wUlMptPq — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) January 3, 2020

The people of #iraq are in the streets celebrating the death of qasem soleimani. This mass murderer responsible for the death of thousands in #iraq and #Syria and all over the world he is responsible for the death of hundreds of American soldiers.pic.twitter.com/QMQrvBz10y — فيصل ابراهيم الشمري (@Mr_Alshammeri) January 3, 2020

ALSO READ | General Qasem Soleimani killed: News headlines across the globe

Also Read | Baghdad airport attack: Iran's Qasem Soleimani killed on Trump's order, says Pentagon

Also Read | Who was General Qasem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander killed in US strike​

Also Read | Top Obama aide: Soleimani death frightening moment​

Also Read | "Harsh revenge awaits 'criminals' who killed Soleimani," says Iran Supreme Leader