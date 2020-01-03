Image Source : WHITE HOUSE Top Obama aide: Soleimani death frightening moment

National security aide to former US President Barack Obama, Ben Rhodes, has expressed his concern at the news of killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by US forces. Soleimani, who was the leader of Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, was killed by a US strike at Baghdad airport.

Rhodes has warned that the killing of Soleimani is a 'frightening moment' that could lead to war. In a series of tweets, Rhodes attacked President Donald Trump and his policy towards Iran.

"No question that Soleimani has a lot of blood on his hands. But this is a really frightening moment. Iran will respond and likely in various places. Thinking of all US personnel in the region right now.," said Rhodes.

He added, "Trump may have just started a war with no congressional debate. I really hope the worst-case scenario doesn’t happen but everything about this situation suggests serious escalation to come."

Rhodes also called for Congress' interference in the matter, "Congress has to assert itself and determine exactly what our Iran policy is. Did we mean to do this? Do we have any plan for what comes next? What is the legal basis for all this?."

When Trump tweeted an American flag from his twitter handle, Rhodes retweeted the flag and wrote, "What is the strategy? We have no explanation about what happens now and what we are trying to achieve in a very serious international crisis."