PM Modi's poems a big hit in Uzbekistan as students recite verses in Hindi, Uzbek | WATCH

Tashkent:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uzbekistan witnessed a special cultural moment when Uzbek students recited and sang poems written by him during his interaction with students and the academic community at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. The students presented three of Modi’s poems, with each verse being recited in both Hindi and Uzbek, drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience and becoming one of the highlights of his interaction at the university.

Uzbek students recite PM Modi's poems

One of the poems presented was "Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai". The Hindi version was recited by Keldiyorov Dilhushbek, a fourth-year student at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, while its Uzbek translation was presented by third-year student Dilshoda Juraboeva.

The students also recited "Naye Bharat Ke Naye Sankalp", a poem reflecting the spirit of a confident and aspirational New India. Otabek Amirov, a fourth-year student, recited the Hindi version, while Ikromkhuja Sa'dillaev, a third-year student, presented the Uzbek translation. The third poem, "Manavta Ko Kahin Na Lag Jaye Daag", focused on themes of humanity, compassion and peace. Third-year student Orzu Kuldosheva recited it in Hindi, followed by the Uzbek version by fellow third-year student Fayoza Abdurasulova.

The recitations drew an enthusiastic response from those present, creating a cultural bridge between India and Uzbekistan through poetry.

Special musical performance at Kuksaroy Palace

The poetry theme was also featured during an informal dinner hosted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Kuksaroy Palace. A special musical performance based on Modi's poem "Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai" was organised during the dinner, adding another cultural dimension to the Prime Minister's visit.

The performances highlighted the interest among Uzbek students and artists in Indian culture and Modi's writings.

PM Modi's Uzbekistan visit

PM Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for a two-day visit as part of his two-nation tour of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. He received a warm welcome from President Mirziyoyev at the airport, following which the two leaders travelled together by car. During his visit, PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian community at a hotel in Tashkent. The programme featured several cultural performances, including Kathak and Andijan Polka by members of the diaspora.

Uzbek children also performed a dance to the popular Hindi song 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfe Teri". PM Modi further witnessed a fusion performance combining tabla with traditional Uzbek instruments, including the doira and chang.

PM Modi participates in yoga session

On Sunday, PM Modi also participated in a yoga session organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan. Sharing pictures from the session on X, PM Modi noted Uzbekistan's participation in the first World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad earlier this year. "Uzbekistan was a proud participant in the first ever World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad earlier this year," he said.

He also noted that some of the medal winners from the championship were present at the yoga session in Uzbekistan and said they had returned with "great memories" of India and the event. The Prime Minister commended the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan for its efforts to popularise yoga in the country.

From poetry and music to yoga and traditional performances, Modi's Uzbekistan visit has featured a strong cultural component alongside his diplomatic engagements, showcasing the longstanding people-to-people and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan.

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