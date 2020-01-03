Image Source : AP BREAKING: "Harsh revenge awaits 'criminals' who killed Soleimani," says Iran Supreme Leader

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei​ has said that the 'criminals' who killed General Qasem Soleimani will have to pay for their actions. "Harsh revenge awaits 'criminals' who killed General Soleimani," Khamenei was quoted as saying by the state media. Calling for 3-day mourning, Khamenei said, "Soleimani's killing will double the motivation of the resistance against United States and Israel."

"Soleimani's disappearance is bitter but struggle will continue until victory, making 'criminals' lives more bitter," he added.

US defence headquarters, Pentagon, in a statement said that the Iranian General was killed on the order of President Donald Trump. Pentagon said that Soleimani was the architect of several attacks on the US bases including the attack on US embassy in Iraq this week.

Some reports are claiming that President Trump did not inform the Congress before carrying out the strike. Former President Barack Obama's close national security aide, Ben Rhodes, also slayed Trump for acting without any strategy and drawing US close to a war with Iran.

Who is saying what

“This particular scenario is one that I’ve thought about for many years and it is one that could very well lead to the type of violence and chaos that we’ve been so desperately trying to keep ourselves out of,” said Representative Andy Kim, Democrat of New Jersey and the former director for Iraq on President Barack Obama’s National Security Council “The coming hours and days will be very important.”

Chris Murphy: "Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this — as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?"

Sen. Tom Cotton): "Qassem Soleimani masterminded Iran’s reign of terror for decades, including the deaths of hundreds of Americans. Tonight, he got what he richly deserved, and all those American soldiers who died by his hand also got what they deserved: justice."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal: "Trump Admin owes a full explanation of airstrike reports—all the facts—to Congress&the American people. The present authorizations for use of military force in no way cover starting a possible new war. This step could bring the most consequential military confrontation in decades. My immediate concern is for our brave Americans serving in harm’s way."

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "Wow - the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically. Major blow to Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands. Soleimani was one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah's regime. He had American blood on his hands. I appreciate President Trump's bold action against Iranian aggression. To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more."

Sen. Ben Sasse: "This is very simple: General Soleimani is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans. The President made the brave and right call, and Americans should be proud of our servicemembers who got the job done. Tehran is on edge - the mullahs have already slaughtered at least a thousand innocent Iranians - and before they lash out further they should know that the U.S. military can bring any and all of these IRGC butchers to their knees."

Sen. Ted Cruz: "The end of Qasem Soleimani is welcome and long-overdue justice for the thousands of Americans killed or wounded by his Iranian-controlled forces across the Middle East, and for the hundreds of thousands of Syrians and Iraqi Sunnis ethnically cleansed by his militias."

Rep. Liz Cheney: "Qassem Soleimani was an evil and deadly terrorist with the blood of thousands, including hundreds of Americans, on his hands. President Trump was right to order decisive action to kill Soleimani to prevent further attacks and defend American lives and interests."

