Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2020 8:55 IST
Breaking News August 18

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 22 million, including more than 777,000 fatalities. More than 14,783,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. 

  • Aug 18, 2020 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Death Valley in California soars to 54.4 degrees C

    Death Valley in California soars to 54.4 degrees C; highest temperature in over 100 years

  • Aug 18, 2020 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests positive for COVID-19

    Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Ltd, has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Shaw said that she has added to the COVID count by testing positive.

  • Aug 18, 2020 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    No Muharram congregations in Kargil this year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

    No Muharram congregations in Kargil this year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

  • Aug 18, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Trump has elevated ties with India like none other US president: White House

    Trump has elevated ties with India like none other US president: White House.

  • Aug 18, 2020 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Odisha minister among 2,244 new COVID-19 cases

    Odisha on Monday reported 2,244 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state''s tally to 62,294, while 10 more people succumbed to the disease pushing the death toll to 353, a health department official said.

    Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh tested positive to the COVID-19 and became the first member of Naveen Patnaik''s cabinet to become a COVID-19 patient. Five other MLAs and an MP of the state had earlier infected with the coronavirus.

    "Concerned to know that my cabinet colleague Susanta Singh has tested positive for #COVID19. Spoke with him to know about his well being and wished him a speedy recovery," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

    The fresh cases were found in 29 of the state's 30 districts. Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 311, followed by Ganjam at 243, Cuttack at 194, Rayagada at 160, Balasore at 142 and Sundargarh at 136.

  • Aug 18, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jharkhand reports 843 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

    Jharkhand on Monday reported 843 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 24,067, officials said. Eleven more patients died in the state, following which the toll increased to 255, they said. So far, 15,348 people have recovered from the disease.

    There are 8,464 active cases in the state at present, they added. During the last 24 hours, the state tested 16,682 samples for COVID-19.

  • Aug 18, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bengaluru's KIMS hospital runs out of oxygen supply

    Bengaluru's KIMS hospital runs out of oxygen supply; patients shifted.

  • Aug 18, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Watch Swami Ramdev Live on India TV

    Have any ENT-related issues? Want to treat cold, cough amid changing weather? Watch Swami Ramdev Live on India TV as he guides you on yoga asanas. 

  • Aug 18, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 22 million, death toll crosses 7.77 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me Vani Mehrotra and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Priya Jaiswal and Nidhi Taneja. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter @vani_mehrotra, @himaanshus, @priyajais and @nidhiindiatv for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 21.8 million, including more than 772,000 fatalities. More than 14,321557,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 5,612,027
    Brazil 3,363,235
    India 2,701,604
    Russia 927,745
    South Africa 589,886

  • Aug 18, 2020 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 6 lakh-mark

    Covid-19 deaths and cases in Maharashtra came down on Monday even as the state added one lakh patients taking the tally to six lakh, health officials said. For the second straight day, the state recorded Covid-19 deaths below the 300-mark and cases fell drastically below 9,000.

    With 228 Covid deaths -- lower than the peak of 413 till August 13, the state toll touched 20,265 on Monday while recording 8,493 fresh cases -- down from the previous highest of 12,822 till August 8 -- both highest in the country.

    The number of Covid-infected persons surpassed the 6 lakh-mark touching 6,04,358 till August 17, and the state also achieved a rare day, when the number of new patients was lesser than those recovered and discharged.

  • Aug 18, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    6.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

    A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 shook Masbate province in the Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said. No casualties and damage have been reported yet.

    The institute said the quake, which struck at around 8 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 1 km, about 5 km southwest of Cataingan town of Masbate province in the Bicol region, Xinhua reported.

