Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

Odisha on Monday reported 2,244 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state''s tally to 62,294, while 10 more people succumbed to the disease pushing the death toll to 353, a health department official said.

Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh tested positive to the COVID-19 and became the first member of Naveen Patnaik''s cabinet to become a COVID-19 patient. Five other MLAs and an MP of the state had earlier infected with the coronavirus.

"Concerned to know that my cabinet colleague Susanta Singh has tested positive for #COVID19. Spoke with him to know about his well being and wished him a speedy recovery," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

The fresh cases were found in 29 of the state's 30 districts. Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 311, followed by Ganjam at 243, Cuttack at 194, Rayagada at 160, Balasore at 142 and Sundargarh at 136.