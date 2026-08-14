Pakistan's 'slavery mentality' on display again as Shehbaz Sharif praises Trump in Independence Day speech

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s slavery mentality is visible again as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif again praised US president Donald Trump in Independence Day speech for his role in securing a timely ceasefire between Islamabad and New Delhi last year, saying it helped save millions of innocent lives. Shahbaz Sharif during his address to the nation suddenly remembered US President Donald Trump and thanked him for the ceasefire.

Here's what Shahbaz Sharif said on Trump

Shahbaz Sharif said, "I want to thank US President Donald Trump, who saved millions of people by brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India last year. Relations between Pakistan and the United States are steadily progressing. We hope they will become even stronger in the future."

In his speech, Shahbaz Sharif also mentioned about Indus Water Treaty, calling it a red line. It's worth noting that this statement by Shahbaz Sharif comes at a time when Pakistan is celebrating its Independence Day. This raises the question: why, on an occasion when Pakistan should have been discussing its independence, sovereignty, and the country's future, was Shahbaz Sharif himself praising US President Donald Trump?

Shehbaz Sharif threatens direct response over Indus Water Treaty

Apart from this, Shehbaz Sharif also threatened a "direct response" over water even as Islamabad grapples with a mounting share of crisis at home -- from worsening militant violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to unrest and human-rights abuses in Balochistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alongside the continued imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rather than confronting these failures, Sharif has once again chosen India as the target of his rhetoric and sought to portray India as an "enemy of peace" over New Delhi's decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which led to the death of 26 innocent individuals and ranting about the treaty as a national "red line".

It should be noted that after April 22, 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India kept the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on April 23, 2025 and asserted that the conditions under which the treaty was negotiated have fundamentally changed.

However, India stated that the treaty can no longer function in its present form and will remain in abeyance until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably" ends its support for cross-border terrorism."The Prime Minister said that India has proven itself an enemy of peace by unilaterally and illegally suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. He announced that every drop of Pakistan's water is our red line. There will be no compromise on the water issue. If India does not come to the right path, we will give it a direct response," the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on X.

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