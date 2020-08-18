Tuesday, August 18, 2020
     
Punjab announces additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala: What's allowed, what's not

  Punjab government has decided to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala amid COVID-19 pandemic. The directions come into effect from today till further orders. 

New Delhi Published on: August 18, 2020 10:39 IST
Image Source : FILE

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh/FILE

What's allowed, what's not

  • Movement of individuals for non-essential activities to remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am.
  • Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units to remain open till 8.30 pm. 
  • Shops and shopping malls will remain open till 8 pm. 
  • Restaurants/hotels situated within shopping malls and liquor vends will remain open till 8.30 pm. 
  • Shops other than those dealing in essential commodities & shopping malls would remain closed on Sundays. Such shops in 3 cities of Ludhiana, Patiala & Jalandhar shall also remain closed on Saturdays till further orders. 

