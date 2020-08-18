Punjab announces additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala: What's allowed, what's not Punjab government has decided to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala amid COVID-19 pandemic. The directions come into effect from today till further orders.

Punjab government has decided to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala amid COVID-19 pandemic. The directions come into effect from today till further orders. What's allowed, what's not Movement of individuals for non-essential activities to remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am.

Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units to remain open till 8.30 pm.

Shops and shopping malls will remain open till 8 pm.

Restaurants/hotels situated within shopping malls and liquor vends will remain open till 8.30 pm.

Shops other than those dealing in essential commodities & shopping malls would remain closed on Sundays. Such shops in 3 cities of Ludhiana, Patiala & Jalandhar shall also remain closed on Saturdays till further orders.