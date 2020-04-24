Friday, April 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines This Hour

Coronavirus outbreak across the world continues to rage on. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased to 2.7 million while the death toll has surged to over 190,000. Indiatvnews.com brings to you the latest breaking news updates as well as live updates on coronavirus pandemic, as on April 24, 2020.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2020 9:23 IST
COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines This Hour

COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines This Hour

Coronavirus outbreak across the world continues to rage on. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased to 2.7 million while the death toll has surged to over 190,000.  Indiatvnews.com brings to you the latest breaking news updates as well as live updates on coronavirus pandemic, as on April 24, 2020.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Coronavirus Live Updates April 24

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 24, 2020 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    4-month-old baby, infected with COVID-19, dies

    A 4-month-old child from Malappuram who had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, lost her life today morning at Kozhikode medical college. The child was undergoing treatment for heart-related problems for the past 3 months and had pneumonia, Malappuram District Medical Officer said.

  • Apr 24, 2020 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    India's coronavirus cases surge to 23,077; death toll at 718

    India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 23,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 23,077 including 718 deaths while 4,749 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. 

  • Apr 24, 2020 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    There is no shortage of Hydroxychloroquine in India: IDMC official

    Our current production capacity of Hydroxychloroquine is 35-40 Cr tablets a month. This is 10 times more than our requirement. There is no shortage of HCQ in India: Viranchi Shah, Chairman, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, Gujarat chapter.

  • Apr 24, 2020 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Revenue Police Uttarkashi has filed case against 51 people including a 6-month-old and a 3-year-old for violation of home quarantine rules during lockdown. DM Uttarkashi says,"FIR under Juveline Justice Act can't be registered against those under 8yrs of age.Probe to be conducted".

  • Apr 24, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Learn yoga to boost immunity, fight coronavirus

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Learn yoga to boost immunity, fight coronavirus | Watch:

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X