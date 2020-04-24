Live now COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines This Hour Coronavirus outbreak across the world continues to rage on. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased to 2.7 million while the death toll has surged to over 190,000. Indiatvnews.com brings to you the latest breaking news updates as well as live updates on coronavirus pandemic, as on April 24, 2020.

COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines This Hour Coronavirus outbreak across the world continues to rage on. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased to 2.7 million while the death toll has surged to over 190,000. Indiatvnews.com brings to you the latest breaking news updates as well as live updates on coronavirus pandemic, as on April 24, 2020.

4-month-old baby, infected with COVID-19, dies A 4-month-old child from Malappuram who had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, lost her life today morning at Kozhikode medical college. The child was undergoing treatment for heart-related problems for the past 3 months and had pneumonia, Malappuram District Medical Officer said.

India's coronavirus cases surge to 23,077; death toll at 718 India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 23,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 23,077 including 718 deaths while 4,749 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday.

There is no shortage of Hydroxychloroquine in India: IDMC official Our current production capacity of Hydroxychloroquine is 35-40 Cr tablets a month. This is 10 times more than our requirement. There is no shortage of HCQ in India: Viranchi Shah, Chairman, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, Gujarat chapter.

Revenue Police Uttarkashi has filed case against 51 people including a 6-month-old and a 3-year-old for violation of home quarantine rules during lockdown. DM Uttarkashi says,"FIR under Juveline Justice Act can't be registered against those under 8yrs of age.Probe to be conducted".

