Crowds seen thronging market in Delhi's Shastri Park amid lockdown

Even as a lockdown remains in place, crowds were seen thronging a market in North East Delhi's Shastri Park on Friday. The gross violation in the country's national capital comes as a shocker especially at a time when the cases of the coronavirus have moved past 23,000 with over 700 deaths. Violating the norms of social distancing, crowds were moving around freely in the market. Some police officials could also be spotted in the pictures that were posted by news agency ANI.

Delhi: People throng market in Shastri Park area in North East Delhi amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/DGmoRP7HU6 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

According to the latest data, Delhi has recorded at least 2,376 cases of the virus so far, along with 50 deaths. Of the total fatalities, 27 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 52 percent of the total death cases. Thirteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years. As many as 808 patients have recovered and the number of active cases are 1,518 till date according to the Delhi health department's latest bulletin issued on Thursday.

