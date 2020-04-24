Video: Youngsters roaming without masks made to sit with coronavirus 'patient' by Tamil Nadu Police

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Youngsters roaming without masks made to sit with coronavirus 'patient' by Tamil Nadu Police

We Indians are a weird lot. We take pride in breaking rules, run away from hospitals which are actually trying to help us and laugh at measures taken by our governments. Coronavirus pandemic has reduced number of people with zero civic sense strutting about in our cities but some of such individuals need a lesson.

Three youngsters in Tirupur in Tamil Nadu were happily riding on a bike. They were not wearing face-masks, something that has been made mandatory in public places in view of coronavirus pandemic. Empty roads these days are surely a welcome sight for motorists and bikers but the jolly ride of these three men came to a halt when police officials stopped them.

The youths were rounded up and asked to sit inside an ambulance.

The ambulance wasn't empty. A man was already inside with full protective gear.

What was he suffering with?

This scary thought was enough to give a massive scare to the youngsters who, till a short while ago, were happily roaming around on the bike.

Coronavirus is said to be able to travel 12 feet in the air and even 1 patient can infect 400 others. So sitting beside a Covid-19 patient inside a packed ambulance? Not a chance, they must've thought.

The youths begged the police to not pack them off in that ambulance. And Tamil Nadu Police then showed what a police action means in India.

Police officials forced the youngsters to sit beside the patient.

Absolute hell was scared out of these youths who by then must've surely thought that they would be the next coronavirus victims. They tried exiting the ambulance. When coming out of the door was not an option, they tried windows of the vehicle.

It was then police told these scared youngsters that the man inside the ambulance was NOT a coronavirus patient.

The trick proved to be enough for the youngsters who promised to police that they will always abide by government rules.

(Reported by T Raghavan)

