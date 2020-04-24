Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Dharavi death toll continues to rise, state crosses 300-mark

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Dharavi toll continues to rise, state crosses 300-mark

Maharashtra, the worst affected state, continues to record increasing number of coronavirus patients and deaths. On Friday, Maharashtra's death toll crossed 300-mark. By Friday night, 301 people had succumbed to coronavirus infection. Total number of coronavirus infection in the state stands at 6817.

Mumbai is still the worst affected city. On Friday, 357 out of 394 new coronavirus cases in the state were from Mumbai. 178 people have died so far. The number of infections in the city has come to 4447.

Dharavi, Asia's largest slum registered 1 death. There are a total of 220 Covid-19 cases in Dharavi now, 6 of which were detected on Friday. Death toll in the slums has come to 14.

The spread of coronavirus in Dharavi is a serious matter as the slums house 7.5 lakh people who live in unhygienic conditions.

Here are latest figures on coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra:

City/ District Number of infections Deaths Discharged Mumbai 4447 178 413 Thane 643 15 89 Palghar 135 4 20 Raigad 54 1 17 Nashik 127 11 2 Ahmednagar 33 2 16 Dhule 22 2 0 Jalgaon 8 2 1 Nandurbar 7 1 0 Pune 961 67 177 Solapur 39 3 0 Satara 20 2 3 Kolhapur 10 0 2 Sangli 26 1 26 Sindhudurg 1 0 1 Ratnagiri 8 1 2 Aurangabad 42 5 15 Jalna 2 0 0 Hingoli 7 0 1 Parbhani 1 0 0 Latur 9 0 8 Osmanabad 3 0 3 Beed 1 0 0 Nanded 1 0 0 Akola 23 1 7 Amravati 13 1 0 Yavatmal 23 0 10 Buldhana 21 1 11 Washim 1 0 0 Nagpur 101 1 13 Gondia 1 0 1 Chandrapur 2 0 2

